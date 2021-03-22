NEW PLYMOUTH – One of the reasons the Firth Cougars accepted the invite to join the Fruitland Invitational Baseball Tournament was to have the chance to measure this baseball team against some 2A schools from the Treasure Valley and some of the 3A schools that reside there as well.
As one might expect, the Cougars were very competitive against the 2A schools, and maybe not as tough when facing the 3A schools. In that case, the experiment can be rated as a success as a lot was learned about the Cougars.
The Cougars have shown that when facing their own kind of a team, they can hit with the best of them and when they face kids who have stronger arms and better control they are going to give them some trouble until they have a chance to catch up with those schools later in the year.
Even against the likes of Fruitland and Weiser, the Cougars were able to score once they adjusted to the speed of the pitchers and they also learned that the bigger schools were going to take advantage of them if they didn’t play defense to their capabilities.
Weiser took advantage of every little mistake, whether it was a walk or an error, Weiser was able to score from the mistake and the end result was a 17-7 win over the Cougars, although Firth did show that they were capable of scoring with a late five-run inning late in the contest and had Weiser not scored nine runs of their own, they would have a chance at making the game competitive.
If you take away the nine runs that Weiser scored in the fifth inning, then the contest becomes an 8-7 game and you could make an argument that the Cougars were every bit as good as Weiser and it would be a good argument. That makes the Firth Cougars as good as anybody in the 2A classification.
If you look at the 2A Power Rankings, you will see that Firth is 12th, just behind New Plymouth, who they beat convincingly. They will also have a chance to play Declo in the coming weeks as well as Malad and the teams from the Nuclear Conference, so there will be a chance at showing just how good they will be by the season’s end.
This is a fun team and a fun team to watch. If the pitching can hold up and the defense comes around, they will definitely be a contender for a title of some kind by the end of the year.
WEISER 125 09X X — 17 12 4
FIRTH 011 05X X — 7 7 2
Weiser stats
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Kooper Von Brethorst 3 2 1 3 1 0
Jack Burke 3 1 1 0 1 1
Brett Spencer 5 2 3 3 0 0
Beau Shields 3 2 0 1 2 1
Willy Shirts 3 0 3 2 0 0
Tyler Pope 4 3 2 2 0 0
Jarett Mink 2 2 0 0 2 0
Koda Coers 1 1 1 1 2 0
Payton Albertson 1 0 0 0 0 1
#10 1 1 1 2 2 0
Eric Torres 0 3 0 0 0 0
Ray Calley — — — — — -
Totals 26 17 12 14 10 3
Batting2B: Brett Spencer 2, Koda Coers, Willy Shirts, Tyler Pope
TB: Brett Spencer 5, Jack Burke, Kooper Von Brethorst, Koda Coers 2, Willy Shirts 4, Tyler Pope 3, #10
RBI: Brett Spencer 3, Kooper Von Brethorst 3, Koda Coers, Willy Shirts 2, Tyler Pope 2, Beau Shields, #10 2
SAC: Jack Burke
SF: Kooper Von Brethorst
ROE: Tyler Pope
FC: Brett Spencer, Kooper Von Brethorst 2
HBP: Willy Shirts, #10
SB: Brett Spencer, Eric Torres
TotalsTeam QAB: 23 (57.50%)
Jarett Mink 2, Brett Spencer 4, Jack Burke 3, Kooper Von Brethorst 3, Koda Coers 3, Willy Shirts, Tyler Pope, Beau Shields 3, #10 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Jarett Mink, Kooper Von Brethorst, Willy Shirts, Beau Shields
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 4 1 1 0 0 2
Sam Park 2 2 2 0 0 0
Alex Vasquez 3 1 1 1 0 1
Nathan Park 2 1 1 1 1 0
Burton Park 3 2 1 1 0 0
Strider Perry 2 0 0 1 1 1
Taedyn Jacobsen 3 0 1 3 0 0
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 0 0 1
Gabe Nelson 3 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 25 7 7 7 2 7
Batting3B: Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park
TB: Taedyn Jacobsen, Sam Park 4, Burton Park 3, Nathan Park 3, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen 3, Burton Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez
ROE: Taedyn Jacobsen, Cooper Leslie, Burton Park
FC: Cooper Leslie
HBP: Sam Park
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (39.29%)
Cooper Leslie, Sam Park, Burton Park, Nathan Park 3, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Burton Park, Strider Perry
Weiser
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Willy Shirts 4.0 81 .642 7 6 5 6 1 0
Koda Coers 1.0 21 .619 0 1 0 1 1 0
Totals 5.0 102 .637 7 7 5 7 2 0
Pitching W: Willy Shirts
HBP: Willy Shirts
Pitches-Strikes: Koda Coers 21-13, Willy Shirts 81-52
Groundouts-Flyouts: Koda Coers 0-1, Willy Shirts 1-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Koda Coers 3-6, Willy Shirts 14-22
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Sam Park 2.0 49 .510 5 8 6 0 3 0
Nathan Park 2.1 60 .567 3 4 4 2 4 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 0.0 26 .385 3 5 5 0 3 0
Gabe Nelson 0.2 18 .615 1 0 0 1 0 0
Totals 5.0 148 .520 12 17 15 3 10 0
Pitching L: Taedyn Jacobsen
HBP: Sam Park, Nathan Park
BK: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park
Pitches-Strikes: Taedyn Jacobsen 26-10, Gabe Nelson 13-8, Sam Park 49-25, Nathan Park 60-34
Groundouts-Flyouts: Taedyn Jacobsen 0-0, Gabe Nelson 0-1, Sam Park 3-3, Nathan Park 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Taedyn Jacobsen 3-6, Gabe Nelson 1-3, Sam Park 8-16, Nathan Park 9-15
Stats by Game Changer