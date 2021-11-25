FIRTH – When West Side made the trip to Firth to tangle with the Lady Cougars, it was assumed that it would be a “W” in the win column for the Lady Pirates. What they encountered was a tough battle, at least in the second half, from the tough, young and rebuilding Lady Cougars.
The Lady Cougars started the year off with a nice win over Malad, but have had trouble scoring the ball in two subsequent games coming against Aberdeen and South Fremont.
The game against the Lady Pirates began in much the same way, but it sure didn’t finish that way.
Trailing at the half, by a score of 25-8, the Lady Cougars went on a 13-2 run to start the second half to close to within 27-21, but just couldn’t quite sustain the run through the remainder of the game.
West Side was able to close out the contest to post the win at 44-30, but the Lady Cougars were able to make a statement. There is talent on this team and when they do put it all together, they will be a force to be reckoned with as the season progresses.
Still playing with a short seven-player varsity roster, with one injured player, coach Sharla Cook is making the most of her opportunities and the young team is rallying around her.
Leading the comeback in the game against West Side were sophomores Daytona Folkman and Emrey Guthrie, the latter who was called up from the junior varsity to replace injured starter Kirdy Jolley.
As this team learns to play with each other, things are going to look better and better for Firth and not so great for their opponents.
With the loss, the Lady Cougars fall to 1-3 on the season and will be in action next on Wednesday, Dec. 1, when they travel to Bear Lake for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The Lady Bears have started the season 0-2.
Leading scorers for Firth (30): Daytona Folkman, 15; Emrye Guthrie, 7; Bridget Leslie, 4; Macie Mecham, 3; Piper Clayson, 1.