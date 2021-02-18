CHALLIS — The teams from the Nuclear Conference gathered together for a little wrestling match with some major implications for state championships on the line.
It was the annual District 6, 2A/Nuclear Conference championships where wrestlers were awarded berths at the state tournament based upon performance at the district level. The top three wrestlers in each weight classification will move on to next week’s state championships in Boise.
As far as the teams go, Ririe finished first, Firth was second and West Jefferson finished up in third, with a total of six teams competing.
Team Standings:
Ririe 301.5 points
Firth 120.0 points
West Jefferson 191.0 points
North Fremont 149.0 points
Salmon 119.0 points
Challis 89.0 points
For the Firth Cougars, here’s how they placed in each weight class:
98 pounds: Kyler Gregory 3rd place
113 pounds Roan Larsen 4th place
120 pounds Leon Gardner 2nd place
126 pounds James Ostler 2nd place
132 pounds Bridger Jolley 3rd place
138 pounds Dustin Bartausky 1st place
Aiden Clayson 2nd place
152 pounds Derek Adams 3rd place
160 pounds Slade Barber 3rd place
182 pounds Brandon Richards 1st place
195 pounds Quinton Gifford 4th place
220 pounds Riley Barber 2nd place
Ethan Perkins 3rd place
285 pounds Jaime Ortiz 3rd place