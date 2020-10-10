FIRTH – The Salmon Savages had been giving up nearly 35 points per game over the past five weeks, all losses, so when they traveled to Firth to take on the highly regarded Cougars, it was a safe bet to think that Firth would score around 35 points in the game.
It was also possible that the point total could be higher if the Cougars wanted to make it so and used their starters for the whole contests.
With West Jefferson and North Fremont still remaining on the Cougars schedule that didn’t happen as the Cougars built a lead and then turned the game over to the substitutes for some game experience and the Cougars rolled to a 35-7 win over the visitors.
The game went pretty much as expected, with the Cougars controlling the ball and the tempo of the game, mixing runs and passes as they moved up and down the field with relative ease. There was no rush in the game plan and the clock simply became the ally of Firth as it wound down each quarter with the Cougars in control of things.
The starters got their minutes and their touches, the defense was solid in their play and everyone got a chance to play in the game so the parents and fans of the players all got a chance to see their loved ones in action before things get serious against the Panthers of West Jefferson and the Huskies of North Fremont to close out the season and the playoffs begin.
The game probably did everything that the coaches wanted to have happen and should set them up for the stretch run in the season which should end with the Cougars in the 2A playoffs in three weeks. In fact, things have been going so well for Bingham County teams that four and maybe five teams will make the playoffs when they begin in three weeks.
Firth is a solid selection, as is Blackfoot. Aberdeen has made a case for itself, with a 4-2 record and a likely second place finish in their conference, Snake River now controls its own destiny with a likely South East Conference title looming and even Shelley, if they can split their final two games of the year, has a chance at the playoffs. It has been a great year for Bingham County football.
Firth, with the win, moves their record to 4-2 with two games remaining and it seems likely that even if they split their final two games with West Jefferson and North Fremont, will end up at 5-3 and a second place finish behind North Fremont.
Their next contest will be against West Jefferson, on Friday night, October 16 at Husky Stadium in Terreton.