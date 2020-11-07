FIRTH – All season long, when I have voted in the state media football poll, I have been questioned about how good the Firth Cougars really are. My answer has been the same all season long. “They are very good.” They win all the games they are supposed to win and they fight like their mascot in every contest.
They posted a regular season record of 5-3, but when you look at the three losses, you see the true value of the team and what they have done this year, with a very young core of players.
Opening night, they scored first against the near unanimous #1 team in 2A, West Side. They may have lost that game 33-6, but what did most people expect? That West Side, who is riding a long winning streak into this week’s semifinals of the 2A tournament, would be a push-over?
Then came a loss to South Fremont, 29-26, in a game that they might have been able to win. But look where South Fremont is right now, in the semifinals of the 3A tournament and that is no slouch with the teams that are in the semifinals right now.
Finally, the Cougars dropped a game for the Nuclear Conference title to North Fremont, the team that most figure will be in the finals against West Side in a couple of weeks time. That remains to be seen, but the Firth Cougars are a very good team and that was demonstrated once again on Friday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the 2A state playoffs against Bear Lake.
Leading into the game, I had questions posed to me about how the under-sized Cougars were going to battle the big, tall, strong Bears out of the South East Idaho Conference, especially their do-everything quarterback in Owen Teuscher, who at 6’ 5” in height, has gotten a lot of looks from Division 1 schools this fall. He is a big, strong quarterback, just the kind that those bigger colleges like to find and mold into a productive quarterback at the next level. He can throw the ball accurately and for a long distance, just how would the undersized Cougars handle him?
Well, the answer came quickly enough during the Friday afternoon contest that would send one of the two teams on to the semifinals to face off against North Fremont.
Both teams began the game playing it very close to the vest and the result was a scoreless first period. That is when the Cougars began to open things up a bit.
It all started with a touchdown run by their playmaker, quarterback Gage Vasquez, who took the ball into the end zone on a run for the game’s first score. With the Taedyn Jacobsen extra point, the Cougars had the lead 7-0. That score came at 11:58 of the second quarter.
Bear Lake didn’t roll over and play dead, and you wouldn’t expect that they would with the size and talent they had on their roster. They would answer back some nine minutes later on a short run themselves, and with the two-point conversion, the Bears were on top by the score of 8-7 with only 2:29 remaining until intermission.
Most would have thought the Cougars would run the clock out, go to intermission and make their second half adjustments. Those people have not watched Firth all season long, that is just not how things are done in Firth. If they have the ball, they have a chance to score and that is just how they attacked things.
They worked things down the field and with 33 second remaining in the half, they got just what the doctor ordered, a touchdown run from Burton Park and when they were able to tack on the two-point conversion on a run from Vasquez, they regained the lead, one they would never relinquish, heading to the half ahead 15-8.
The third quarter belonged to Bear Lake, and although they pretty much controlled the tempo of the game and moved the ball up and down the field, they were only able to put the ball in the end zone one time, which only fired the Firth defense up even more.
With 2:27 remaining in the third period, it was an interception return of a Vasquez pass that was tipped by Matthew Hammond, who took the interception 45 yards to pay dirt and when the point after touchdown was not good, the Bears had cut the lead to 15-14 and had momentum on their side. Somebody should have told Firth that, because the scrappy youngsters who dot the lineup for Firth came right back in the fourth quarter.
A pass and catch from Vasquez to Jacobsen on a pass pattern that was not given up on by Jacobsen and Vasquez was scrambling for his life resulted in an extension of the lead and with the two-point conversion good on a pass from Vasquez to Burton Park, suddenly the Cougars had some breathing room. With only 5:08 remaining in the game, Firth had extended the lead to nine points at 23-14.
That is when Alex Vasquez made his presence known. The cousin to Gage Vasquez, the slender defensive back stepped in front of a Bear Lake receiver and snatched the ball out of the air and set off for the end zone. Thirty yards later, as he crossed the goal line, he had virtually sealed the win for Firth as with the Jacobsen extra point, the Cougars had extended the lead to an insurmountable 30-14 and there was only 4:16 remaining in the contest.
The Bears, who never conceded anything to the Cougars, did manage to cut the lead down once again, on a long pass from Teuscher to Hammond and it cut the lead down to 10 once again at 30-20, but there were no more threats by either team during the final 2:32 of the game.
With the win, the Cougars have advanced on to the semifinals, guaranteeing them at least the third place trophy in the 2A classification, but the chants and cheers from the crowd and players would tell you different. They will not settle for less than a chance at the top spot. They want number 1.
Date, time and place of the semifinal contest will be announced later this weekend.