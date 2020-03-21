FIRTH – This year’s spring sports season may go down in history as the “Season that Could Have Been,” at least at Firth High School and in reference to the girls’ track team.
After a banner season in which the Lady Cougars brought home a trophy in from the state championships, including gold medals in a couple of events, the 4x400 relay and a 1-2 finish in the 400 meters as well as a bushel full of medals, this was going to be a defining year for the ladies.
They could have made an assault on the record books at Firth, starting with the 4x400 relay, as they search for their third straight title in the event.
According to Athletic.net, the source for information on track and field nationally, the team of Cassi Robbins, Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, and Jaylyn McKinnon set the school record a year ago, but the record board at the school doesn’t list their time of 4:09.81 as the record. It doesn’t matter, because the Lady Cougars return two of the four members of that team and with the two logical additions, could be even faster than a year ago.
In addition, some of the times and distances put up a year ago, were all done by underclassmen and improvement is almost guaranteed for this year.
In the 100 meters, freshman Addison Trent posted a time of 13.72, and that is well within reach of the record listed at 12.93, but the talented Trent is one who is mentioned as being a replacement on the 4x400 relay. Only time will tell.
Cassi Robbins, one of the most talented runners at Firth, may make an attack on the 200 meter and 400 meter dashes.
Robbins posted a time of 27.70 in the 200, good enough for fourth place on the list and well within reach of the school record of 26.84, and the talented miss is only a junior, so she will have a couple of years to make her mark, not that she hasn’t already. She does own three gold medals from the state meet, including a pair of 4x400 relay golds and is the defending champion in the 400 meters.
Speaking of the 400 meters, Robbins is second on the list for the fastest time in school history with a 1:00.08, just a mere .04 slower than the top time posted at 1:00.04. Should be a lock to set this school record this year.
In the 4x100 relay, the team of Kiley Mecham, Kiley Smith, Nicole McKinnon, and Addison Trent are listed as the school record holders from last season. With a host of good sprinters on the team, there is good reason to expect that this relay team could set another record during this season. Senior Kaydee Park is a logical addition to this team this season.
In the 4x200 meter relay, Cassi Robbins, Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, and Addison Trent went the distance in a quick 1:48.77, good enough for third on the list of school records and with only Abby Schiess graduating, they could make a run at this record as well, although the current record is a bit out there at 1:40.0 as listed on Athleic.net.
In the shot put, freshman Karlee Reynolds posted the second longest throw in Firth history with a toss of 35’11”, second only to the record of 39’2.5 “ set back in 2010. Distance throwers often improve by leaps and bounds, so only Reynolds knows if she has what it takes to overtake that record in the record books.
In the high jump, both Tara Butler and Cassi Robbins have jumped 5’2” and the record is 5’5”, so only a small improvement would put both of them on the threshold of setting new records in this event. With Robbins most likely concentrating on running, it may be up to Butler to establish the new record.
Butler also has a chance in the pole vault as she is only a couple of feet away from the record. The freshman from a year ago has three years to improve by two feet to catch the current record of 10’ set back in 2011, so there is definitely a chance there.
Both Kiley Mechan and Butler will give the triple jump a run for their money as the junior and sophomore to be have already cracked the top eight distances, but will need to improve by about three feet to threaten the top mark in this event, set by Britton Bean back in 2012. Both are talented athletes, so it isn’t out of the reach of either athlete with the right conditions and work towards it.
All in all, this could be a very good year once again for the Lady Cougars in track and field and it could also be an assault on the record books.
This is all predicated on the Idaho High School Activities Association removing the suspended status of spring sports in Idaho and making sure that there will be at least district and state meets come May.