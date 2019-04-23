TERRETON – For the eighth time this season, the Firth Cougars’ pitching staff threw a shutout against an opponent. When the dust had settled in this one Tuesday, the Cougars had another lopsided win, this time by the score of 17-0.
This time it was on the road against rival West Jefferson and Firth’s starting pitcher Kai Park was able to throw a complete game, two-hit shutout for the Cougars who moved to 4-0 in the Nuclear Conference and hold a one-game lead over Challis-Mackay, who the Cougars will face on Thursday afternoon in Challis.
The Cougars have been making a habit in shutting out opponents and they do it with great pitching and solid defense.
On Tuesday, the Cougars did not commit an error and banged out 15 hits on the day to score their 17 runs. They were aided by three West Jefferson errors.
The Cougars have now thrown three consecutive shutouts for the second time this season, having a streak of four straight earlier in the season.
They move their season record to 16-1, 4-0 in conference play, with two games remaining before they start the District 6, 2A tournament next Tuesday on their home field.