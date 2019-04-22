FIRTH – It has often been said that good hitting can beat good pitching and vice versa. What teams are finding out during this 2019 baseball season is that it is hard to beat good pitching and timely hitting and that is what the Firth Cougars have brought to the table in each and every game this season, save one.
On Monday night, the West Jefferson Panthers got a taste of the good pitching as the Cougars sent out Grayson Nelson to the mound and the tall, lanky lefty — who didn’t have his best stuff on the day — still was able to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard into the fifth inning.
Then came in the ace of the staff in Ben Park. All Park has done this season is flirt with a perfect game, then came back a week later to throw his second one-hitter of the season and now was asked to close out a conference win for the Cougars and maintain yet another shutout on the season.
Park was up to the task, and the Cougars notched their seventh shutout of the season in this, their 16th game of the season. They now stand at 15-1 on the year, a perfect 3-0 in Nuclear Conference play, and they host the district tournament a week from Tuesday.
They will still have some work to do the rest of the week as they have a quick turnaround with West Jefferson today, then travel to Challis to challenge their biggest conference rival in Challis-Mackay before closing out the season on Friday with another road trip at Salmon.
With Monday’s 4-0 win, the Cougars are averaging over eight runs per game on offense. The more frightening number — the Cougars are only giving up .74 runs per game and that includes 15 runs they allowed to Teton in their only loss, a 15-13 game that has been the lone game that the team has no excuse for and would rather just forget. This is a complete team from what they have shown this year and they have beaten 4A schools, 3A schools, and of course are undefeated against 2A schools.
They have a solid core of seniors, most of whom have been in the program for four years and they play like it.
There are the usual moments when the focus is lost, but is has only been for a single moment here and there, with the one game against Teton the only exception.
With senior night on Monday, it was only normal that the players may have had their heads in the clouds, a common occurrence for a lot of teams this time of year. It is so hard to concentrate when your whole family and a host of your friends are in the stands rooting for you.
This team ignored it, scored one run early on, then added three insurance runs in the sixth inning to put the game away.
There is still some work left for these Cougars. Their game today at West Jefferson has a first pitch at 4 p.m., and then the aforementioned pair of games at the end of the week when they travel to Challis and Salmon.