ASHTON – Firth battled to the end and came as close to knocking off the top-ranked and undefeated North Fremont Huskies on Wednesday night in the 2A District 6 boys’ basketball tournament, but coming close doesn’t really count, the wins and losses do.
For the fourth time this season, the Huskies found just enough and upended the upset-minded Cougars by the final of 47-45, the closest game between the two teams this year and evidence of just how good the Nuclear Conference really is, day in and day out — by most accounts, the toughest 2A conference in the state.
The win over Firth gave the Huskies their second straight district title and a berth at the state championships that begin this week in the Treasure Valley. The Huskies will be looking for their third straight state title, and they will be favored to do just that. Firth may still have a say in that happening as they were still alive, with a state play-in game on Saturday and a chance to claim a berth of their own at the state tournament.
Firth grabbed an early lead in this contest, and held it for most of the first half. The Huskies kept the game close, however, and when they finally broke out, they were able to score in bunches at the end of the second period and for most of the third quarter as well.
Firth was able to hold leads at the end of the first quarter, 12-11 and again when the teams broke for halftime at 26-24, before the Huskies were able to establish themselves in the third quarter.
North Fremont head coach Shannon Hill said hitting shots and being aggressive played important roles in the team’s run — but said defense catalyzed the run.
“Defense is the key to our game and that’s what turned it around for us,” Hill said. “It’s not anything on the offensive end other than getting points off of turnovers because of the Huskies’ defense. We didn’t do a very good job of that in the first half and we did just enough in the second half.”
Firth got the first point of the third quarter for a 27-24 lead, but then the Huskies went on a 6-2 run to take over.
North Fremont ended the third quarter with a 33-32 lead, but promptly went on a 7-0 run in the fourth to extend the lead and force Firth to try and make a comeback.
The Cougars were up to the task and slowly closed in, but North Fremont kept answering the challenges. In the end, it was Jordan Lenz who would hit three of four free throws down the stretch which helped the Huskies hang on to the lead.
“First of all, they have a lot of talent at Firth,” Hill said. “They have a lot of good basketball players. Then they have a really good coach and coaching staff. And we’re rivals so no game is ever easy. That’s what makes it special.”
“These kids have a ton of grit,” Hill said. “They have a never-say-die attitude. That’s really the bottom line. My hat is off to these kids because they’re just a great bunch of kids. They work hard in practice. They work hard in the games. And I don’t have to worry about any of them off of the court. That’s a huge deal.”
NORTH FREMONT 47, FIRTH 45
Firth: 12 14 6 13 — 45
North Fremont: 11 13 9 14 — 47
Firth (45): Kaden Arave 6, Kyle Jacobsen 6, Jaxon Howell 9, Austin Jacobsen 10, Taedyn Jacobsen 10, Kamren Longhurst 2, Athan Blonquist 2
North Fremont(47): Jordan Lenz 22, Luke Hill 10, AJ Hill 6, Hank Richardson 2 Jobie Palmer 5, Bronson Childs 2