MONTPELIER – Sometimes in sports, analysis can be examining the simplest things. If the inside game isn’t working, go outside.
That is the way things worked out for the Firth Lady Cougars Tuesday night. The team tried going inside to their strength in Kiley Mecham and Brooklyn Clayson and things weren’t going so well.
Turn to the outside game, get a program-record 11 three-point field goals and steal a win on the road, an important win as it turns out because the tie-breaker for state play-in games and wild card appearances comes down to common opponents and Bear Lake is a common opponent that could come into play.
“These girls really stepped up tonight,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said after Firth nipped the Bears 51-48. “Cassi Robbins had a season-high 19 points, which included five three-point shots, and Megan Jolley chipped in with three more from beyond the arc and we got 11 points from out floor leader in Hailey Barker. It was a great win for our program tonight.”
The Lady Cougars got off to a good enough start, scoring 30 points in the first half and leading at half-tme by the score of 30-17.
The third period was basically a wash, with the Lady Bears edging the Lady Cougars 16-14, before really pressuring the Firth quintet in the fourth.
The fourth quarter was all about Bear Lake as they swarmed the Lady Cougars by a 15-7 margin, but the damage had already been done and the Lady Cougars were able to hold on for the win.
Next up for Firth will be an important contest against West Jefferson and will have a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Saturday evening.
A Lady Cougar win would put the two teams in a virtual tie for second in the very tough Nuclear Conference which is essential for seeding purposes in the upcoming District 6, 2A basketball tournament.
FIRTH 51, BEAR LAKE 48
Firth 11 19 14 7 — 51
Bear Lake 10 7 16 15 — 48
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 19, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 2, Nicole McKinnon 5, Megan Jolley 9, Hailey Barker 11, Daytona Folkman 3.
BEAR LAKE — Hailey Humpherys 26, Elise Kelsey 3, Lydia Johnson 2, Eliza Sharp 4, Kalesha Parker 13.