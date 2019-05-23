FIRTH – Firth High School girls’ basketball coach Sharla Cook has set a pair of basketball camps for both the youth and the potential varsity players for this summer.
Her high school camp is slated to begin on May 28 and run through May 30 and will include some tournament play for the campers as soon as May 31 in Ririe.
Those interested need to contact Cook as soon as possible to make arrangements as the camp begins next week.
The Youth Camp will begin on June 11 and will run through June 13 and will be held at the Firth High School gym.
It is designed for those in grades 6-8 and will be conducted daily from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Cost for the youth camp will be $20 and may be paid at the door.
Contact Cook to reserve your spot in this camp as spots will be restricted. She may be reached at (208) 589-8122.