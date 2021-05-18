FIRTH – Two years ago, a quartet of young ladies at Firth were on the verge of doing something special, winning back-to-back 4x400 relay gold medals at the state track and field championships.
Now winning one is special, two is much more rare an accomplishment, but the young ladies — Cassi Robbins, KayDee Park, Abby Schiess and JayLynn McKinnon — duplicated their feat from 2018 and did it by half the length of the stretch at Middleton High School.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 cancellation, Firth did not get its chance at a threepeat and many thought that it would be a long shot for the Lady Cougars to even attempt at a threepeat in 2021.
Now on the verge of the 2021 state championships, Firth is sitting in the catbird’s seat with the best time in the state and are heavy favorites to capture their (for all intents and purposes) third straight relay title.
There must be something in the water in Firth, because this team has only one member of the 2019 title winning team back for another try and that is senior Cassi Robbins.
“We were a pretty tight team two years ago,” Robbins said. “We had all been there before and we knew what we needed to do and we just went out and did it.”
This year there are three new members on the team. Junior Addison Trent was waiting in the wings to join the team as a sophomore, senior Kiley Mecham was busy running the 300 meter hurdles and competing in other track events, and senior Nicole McKinnon was also doing other events in track as the team, with only nine or 10 members on it, did well enough to capture third place overall in the entire meet.
This year, every one of the four members of the team has had to sacrifice to bring this team together and that is something that not every team can come to an agreement on. Just think of it, being asked to give up a chance at winning a gold medal in an individual event, or give up that chance to win a gold medal that you have to share with three others, giving up a piece of the glory along the way.
“When we were asked by our coaches to think about it, it took about five minutes,” Addison Trent said. “There was no pressure to make a choice, it was there and we all wanted to be part of something special, not just with the 4x400 relay, but also the medley relay and the 4x200 meter relay.
This quartet of runners make up all three of those relays and as they head to the state meet this week in Middleton, they are the team to beat in all three relays with the fastest time in the state.
They will be running with a target on their backs, but they don’t even give it a second thought. They feel as if these are their events, not anybody else’s.
“We all feel that these are our races, ours to win or lose,” said Robbins, the defending 400 meter dash champion and the favorite to win again this year. “We have been running together all year and when we made this decision, we knew that we had to be all in or forget it and do our own thing. This is the choice that we made freely and we are ready for the challenge.”
This quartet will compete in the three relays, but each also has an individual event that they are entered in as well.
Robbins is the defending champion in the 400 meter dash, and has a season best time of 58.64. She has her eyes on the school record of 58-04 and will be gunning to get that as well as pick up her second straight gold medal at state.
Trent has been entered in the long jump, where she is less than five inches from having the top mark and she will be giving her all to capture that event.
Mecham is content to play second fiddle to Robbins in the 400, where she checks in with a top 10 time and just finished second in the District 6 meet last week. That is a pretty powerful tandem in the 400, but then again, this is a talented team heading into state.
Nicole McKinnon is one of the top discus throwers in the state and figures to pick up valuable points in the event in the state meet this weekend. McKinnon finished second in the recent District 6 meet, placing right in the mix when it comes to winning a state medal.
At last week’s District 6/Nuclear Conference meet, this quartet brought home 10 gold medals and two silvers, including all three of the relay medals, earning spots at state. All that is left now is to complete the deal and duplicate the effort at the state meet this week.
As far as the team title goes, it will be tough to beat Melba, who figures to score just right around 100 points this weekend, but Firth is in the hunt for second or third and they are going to try to do it with eight competitors, one less than they had two years ago when they had nine competitors at the meet.
There is something about the kids who go to Firth, in fact there is something about this community. They have a knack for banding together for the betterment of the whole community, the school or even just their team.
You can see it in the state championship banners hanging in the gymnasium. There are seven title banners hanging there for boys’ basketball, one for girls’ basketball, one for volleyball and two for cheer. This school and their athletes band together and work together for the common good.
Just a short time ago, the whole community banded together to fight a fire that was threatening a few homes down by the Snake River bottoms. They have banded together to help a neighbor in need when their home had burned down. There is just something about this community and the girls have expressed the same sentiment when talking about the challenge ahead for them this week at the state championships.
“This is our time to shine,” Kiley Mecham said. “It isn’t about individual glory, it is about accomplishing something by working together to win something that is important.”