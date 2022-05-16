IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars girls’ track and field team raced to the district title on Thursday and Friday afternoon and in the process qualified a large number of athletes to the state 2A championships at Middleton High School on May 20-21.
The boys’ team finished up in third place and will be sending some athletes of their own to the state meet.
The top four finishers in each of the individual events qualify for the state meet along with the top relay teams. In the relays, the next three fastest times will also advance to fill out the full complement of eight teams for the relays.
The Lady Cougars had 10 individual champions and three relay champions all advance to the state meet, led by a three-time titlist in Kynzie Nielson who swept through the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races, relay teams in the 4 X 200, 4 X 400 and the medley relay as well as Addison Trent who won the 200 meter dash, the long jump and was on two winning relay teams.
Following is the list of the top four finishers in each event for the girls’ and boys’ teams.
Girls’ Events:
100 Meters
Baylee Johnson Firth 13.29 seconds (Freshman)
Ady Sawyer Salmon 13.46 seconds
Holly Escalera Ririe 13.52 seconds
Abbie Larsen Firth 13.71 seconds (Freshman)
200 Meters
Addision Trent Firth 26.06 seconds
Baylee Johnson Firth 27.58 seconds
Abby Williams Salmon 28.05 seconds
Ashley Orme North Fremont 28.13 seconds
400 Meters
Olivia Christensen Firth 1:04.55 (Freshman)
Abby Williams Salmon 1:04.63
Ashley Orme North Fremont 1:06.37
Shae Sutton Ririe 1:06.64
800 Meters
Kynzie Nielson Firth 2:30.83 (Freshman)
Sedona Cannon Salmon 2:37.31
Liza Boone Ririe 2:39.84
Brylin Bills Salmon 2:42.37
1600 Meters
Kynzie Nielson Firth 5:49.75 (Freshman)
Brayleigh Johnston North Fremont 5:58.94
Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 6:00.18
Brylin Bills Salmon 6:02.62
3200 Meters
Kynzie Nielson Firth 12:36.04 (Freshman)
Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 12:54.39
Sara Deshaine Salmon 13:03.88
Brayleigh Johnston North Fremont 13:14.25
100 Meter Hurdles
Graycee Litton North Fremont 16.64 seconds
Alyse Stewart Ririe 17.11 seconds
Brynlie Martindale North Fremont 17.33 seconds
Presley Messick Firth 17.33 seconds (Freshman)
300 Meter Hurdles
Kyla James Salmon 50.19 seconds
Presley Messick Firth 53.10 seconds
Daytona Folkman Firth 53.63 seconds
Sophie Killpack Firth 55.70 seconds
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Salmon 53.58 seconds
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Firth 1:52.74
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Firth 4:18.01
Medley Relay
Firth 1:59.77
Shot Put
Lizzie Nelson Salmon 35-03.75
Laityn Aldous Salmon 31-01
Anika Tolman Salmon 30-09.00
Megan McConnon North Fremont 30-06.50
Discus
Lizzie Nelson Salmon 101-11
Anika Tolman Salmon 97-10
Megan McConnon North Fremont 93-06
Laityn Aldous Salmon 91-06
High Jump
Tara Butler Firth 5-02
Chloie Lewis Salmon 4-08
Shae Sutton Ririe 4-08
Trinity McComas Salmon 4-04
Pole Vault
Tara Butler Firth 9-06
Ele Tarkason Salmon 9-00
Kyla James Salmon 8-06
Presley Messick Firth 8-00
Long Jump
Addison Trent Firth 17-03.25
Halli Orme North Fremont 15-10.75
Chanci Phillips Salmon 15-07.50
Tara Butler Firth 15-05.75
Triple Jump
Daytona Folkman Firth 34-09.75
Halli Orme North Fremont 33-07.50
Chloie Lewis Salmon 32-02.75
Presley Messick Firth 30-08.75
Boys’ Events:
100 Meters
Dakota Begelow Salmon 11.51 seconds
James Baumer Salmon 11.69 seconds
Michael Gebhardt Salmon 11.88 seconds
Jace Nelson Ririe 12.01 seconds
200 Meters
Brady Allen North Fremont 23.24 seconds
Dakota Begelow Salmon 23.59 seconds
James Baumer Salmon 23.61 seconds
Angel Romero North Fremont 23.89 seconds
400 Meters
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 53.48 seconds
Carter Huntsman Ririe 55.35 seconds
Jordan Nelson Ririe 55.74 seconds
Talon Kearsley Ririe 55.94 seconds
800 Meters
Daniel Simmons Salmon 2:04.64
Zack Johnston North Fremont 2:04.68
Levi Robbins Firth 2:14.26
Brady Barber Ririe 2:14.94
1600 Meters
Daniel Simmons Salmon 4:32.28
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 4:41.88
Zack Johnston North Fremont 4:48.54
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 4:51.74
3200 Meters
Daniel Simmons Salmon 9:44.31
Corbin Johnston North Fremont 10:17.88
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 10:41.59
Max Palmer North Fremont 11:01.47
110 Hurdles
Colter Bennett Salmon 16.73 seconds
Kohlbin Bragg Salmon 16.88 seconds
Kyle Jacobsen Firth 16.89 seconds
Britton Hanson Salmon 17.52
300 Hurdles
Kohlbin Bragg Salmon 42.97
Carter Huntsman Ririe 45.26
Kyle Jacobsen Firth 45.61
Britton Hanson Salmon 46.15
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Salmon 46.66
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Firth 1:40.81
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Salmon 3:38.63
Medley Relay
Salmon 3:47.07
Shot Put
Jonah Hunter Firth 44-02.00
Hayden Hone Firth 41-03.00
Chris Kern Ririe 39-04.00
Easton Tarkalson Salmon 37-07.00
Discus
Hayden Hone Firth 120-11
Colter Bennett Salmon 113-05.5
Houston Brown Ririe 112-09.5
Jonah Hunter Firth 112-02
High Jump
Austin Jacobsen Firth 5-08.00
Elijah Hyde Firth 5-06.00
Roy Wynn North Fremont 5-06.0
Kamren Longhurst Firth 5-04.0
Pole Vault
Carter Huntsman Ririe 12-03.00
Nathan Deschaine Salmon 11-06.00
Kent Fielding Firth 10-06.00
Michael Gebhardt Salmon 10-06.00
Long Jump
Brady Allen North Fremont 19-04.5
Angel Romero North Fremont 19-01.00
Nic Leonardson West Jefferson 18-03.00
Donivan Johnson Ririe 17-07.5
Triple Jump
Donivan Johnson Ririe 39-09.50
Nic Leonardson West Jefferson 38-03.00
Gavin Williams West Jefferson 35-09.50
Chris Kern Ririe 35-06.00
Girls’ Team scores:
Firth 135
Salmon 131.5
North Fremont 58
Ririe 35
West Jefferson 12.5
Boys’ Team Scores:
Salmon 127
North Fremont 81
Firth 73.5
Ririe 66.5
West Jefferson 20