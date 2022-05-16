Firth girls race to title

Addison Trent won four gold medals at the district meet.

 COURTESY PHOTO

IDAHO FALLS – The Firth Cougars girls’ track and field team raced to the district title on Thursday and Friday afternoon and in the process qualified a large number of athletes to the state 2A championships at Middleton High School on May 20-21.

The boys’ team finished up in third place and will be sending some athletes of their own to the state meet.

The top four finishers in each of the individual events qualify for the state meet along with the top relay teams. In the relays, the next three fastest times will also advance to fill out the full complement of eight teams for the relays.

The Lady Cougars had 10 individual champions and three relay champions all advance to the state meet, led by a three-time titlist in Kynzie Nielson who swept through the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter races, relay teams in the 4 X 200, 4 X 400 and the medley relay as well as Addison Trent who won the 200 meter dash, the long jump and was on two winning relay teams.

Following is the list of the top four finishers in each event for the girls’ and boys’ teams.

Girls’ Events:

100 Meters

Baylee Johnson Firth 13.29 seconds (Freshman)

Ady Sawyer Salmon 13.46 seconds

Holly Escalera Ririe 13.52 seconds

Abbie Larsen Firth 13.71 seconds (Freshman)

200 Meters

Addision Trent Firth 26.06 seconds

Baylee Johnson Firth 27.58 seconds

Abby Williams Salmon 28.05 seconds

Ashley Orme North Fremont 28.13 seconds

400 Meters

Olivia Christensen Firth 1:04.55 (Freshman)

Abby Williams Salmon 1:04.63

Ashley Orme North Fremont 1:06.37

Shae Sutton Ririe 1:06.64

800 Meters

Kynzie Nielson Firth 2:30.83 (Freshman)

Sedona Cannon Salmon 2:37.31

Liza Boone Ririe 2:39.84

Brylin Bills Salmon 2:42.37

1600 Meters

Kynzie Nielson Firth 5:49.75 (Freshman)

Brayleigh Johnston North Fremont 5:58.94

Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 6:00.18

Brylin Bills Salmon 6:02.62

3200 Meters

Kynzie Nielson Firth 12:36.04 (Freshman)

Kaylee Dalling West Jefferson 12:54.39

Sara Deshaine Salmon 13:03.88

Brayleigh Johnston North Fremont 13:14.25

100 Meter Hurdles

Graycee Litton North Fremont 16.64 seconds

Alyse Stewart Ririe 17.11 seconds

Brynlie Martindale North Fremont 17.33 seconds

Presley Messick Firth 17.33 seconds (Freshman)

300 Meter Hurdles

Kyla James Salmon 50.19 seconds

Presley Messick Firth 53.10 seconds

Daytona Folkman Firth 53.63 seconds

Sophie Killpack Firth 55.70 seconds

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Salmon 53.58 seconds

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Firth 1:52.74

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Firth 4:18.01

Medley Relay

Firth 1:59.77

Shot Put

Lizzie Nelson Salmon 35-03.75

Laityn Aldous Salmon 31-01

Anika Tolman Salmon 30-09.00

Megan McConnon North Fremont 30-06.50

Discus

Lizzie Nelson Salmon 101-11

Anika Tolman Salmon 97-10

Megan McConnon North Fremont 93-06

Laityn Aldous Salmon 91-06

High Jump

Tara Butler Firth 5-02

Chloie Lewis Salmon 4-08

Shae Sutton Ririe 4-08

Trinity McComas Salmon 4-04

Pole Vault

Tara Butler Firth 9-06

Ele Tarkason Salmon 9-00

Kyla James Salmon 8-06

Presley Messick Firth 8-00

Long Jump

Addison Trent Firth 17-03.25

Halli Orme North Fremont 15-10.75

Chanci Phillips Salmon 15-07.50

Tara Butler Firth 15-05.75

Triple Jump

Daytona Folkman Firth 34-09.75

Halli Orme North Fremont 33-07.50

Chloie Lewis Salmon 32-02.75

Presley Messick Firth 30-08.75

Boys’ Events:

100 Meters

Dakota Begelow Salmon 11.51 seconds

James Baumer Salmon 11.69 seconds

Michael Gebhardt Salmon 11.88 seconds

Jace Nelson Ririe 12.01 seconds

200 Meters

Brady Allen North Fremont 23.24 seconds

Dakota Begelow Salmon 23.59 seconds

James Baumer Salmon 23.61 seconds

Angel Romero North Fremont 23.89 seconds

400 Meters

Corbin Johnston North Fremont 53.48 seconds

Carter Huntsman Ririe 55.35 seconds

Jordan Nelson Ririe 55.74 seconds

Talon Kearsley Ririe 55.94 seconds

800 Meters

Daniel Simmons Salmon 2:04.64

Zack Johnston North Fremont 2:04.68

Levi Robbins Firth 2:14.26

Brady Barber Ririe 2:14.94

1600 Meters

Daniel Simmons Salmon 4:32.28

Corbin Johnston North Fremont 4:41.88

Zack Johnston North Fremont 4:48.54

Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 4:51.74

3200 Meters

Daniel Simmons Salmon 9:44.31

Corbin Johnston North Fremont 10:17.88

Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 10:41.59

Max Palmer North Fremont 11:01.47

110 Hurdles

Colter Bennett Salmon 16.73 seconds

Kohlbin Bragg Salmon 16.88 seconds

Kyle Jacobsen Firth 16.89 seconds

Britton Hanson Salmon 17.52

300 Hurdles

Kohlbin Bragg Salmon 42.97

Carter Huntsman Ririe 45.26

Kyle Jacobsen Firth 45.61

Britton Hanson Salmon 46.15

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Salmon 46.66

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Firth 1:40.81

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Salmon 3:38.63

Medley Relay

Salmon 3:47.07

Shot Put

Jonah Hunter Firth 44-02.00

Hayden Hone Firth 41-03.00

Chris Kern Ririe 39-04.00

Easton Tarkalson Salmon 37-07.00

Discus

Hayden Hone Firth 120-11

Colter Bennett Salmon 113-05.5

Houston Brown Ririe 112-09.5

Jonah Hunter Firth 112-02

High Jump

Austin Jacobsen Firth 5-08.00

Elijah Hyde Firth 5-06.00

Roy Wynn North Fremont 5-06.0

Kamren Longhurst Firth 5-04.0

Pole Vault

Carter Huntsman Ririe 12-03.00

Nathan Deschaine Salmon 11-06.00

Kent Fielding Firth 10-06.00

Michael Gebhardt Salmon 10-06.00

Long Jump

Brady Allen North Fremont 19-04.5

Angel Romero North Fremont 19-01.00

Nic Leonardson West Jefferson 18-03.00

Donivan Johnson Ririe 17-07.5

Triple Jump

Donivan Johnson Ririe 39-09.50

Nic Leonardson West Jefferson 38-03.00

Gavin Williams West Jefferson 35-09.50

Chris Kern Ririe 35-06.00

Girls’ Team scores:

Firth 135

Salmon 131.5

North Fremont 58

Ririe 35

West Jefferson 12.5

Boys’ Team Scores:

Salmon 127

North Fremont 81

Firth 73.5

Ririe 66.5

West Jefferson 20

