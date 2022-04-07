TERRETON – Firth’s girls had a strong showing in winning the West Jefferson Invitational Track and Field Meet on March 31. The boys’ team finished fourth and showed some promise as the teams move into the middle third of the spring track and field season.
The girls scored 167 points to easily outdistance North Fremont while the boys scored 92 points, trailing South Fremont (122), Grace (106) and North Fremont (105.5) in the 14-team event. The only team that was missing that will be in attendance when the teams move on to district competition was powerhouse Salmon, who has dominated things, especially in the distance events.
The girls won nine of the different events including a double win by Kinzie Neilson who won both the 1600 and 3200 meter races and Tara Butler who won both the high jump and pole vault.
The boys did not post a winning effort on the day, but did have several seconds and thirds in their point total.
The teams will move on to the Digger Invite hosted by Sugar-Salem this week and look to improve on their positioning as the teams move closer to the district meets which determine who advances on to the big state meet in May held in the Treasure Valley.
Boys’ Team Scores
South Fremont 122
Grace 106
North Fremont 105.5
Firth 92
Ririe 73
Marsh Valley 34
Challis 30
West Jefferson 29.5
Mackay 27
Butte County 26
North Gem 13
Watersprings 5
Clark County 2
Girls’ Team Scores
Firth 167
North Fremont 131
South Fremont 127
West Jefferson 41
Leadore 36.5
Mackay 34
Ririe 34
Butte County 28.5
Challis 25
North Gem 20
Watersprings 1
Boys’ Individual finishers
100 Meters
1. 10 Hadley Hill 12.08a PR South Fremont
2. 10 Corbridge Bastian 12.10a Marsh Valley
3. 10 Christian Bastian 12.28a SR Marsh Valley
200 Meters
1. 12 Ray Roben 24.81a Mackay
2. 10 Corbridge Bastian 24.84a Marsh Valley
3. 10 Christian Bastian 24.86a Marsh Valley
400 Meters
1. 11 Cole Wilkerson 52.72a PR Grace
2. 12 Ray Roben 55.98a PR Mackay
3. 10 Corbridge Bastian 59.93a SR Marsh Valley
800 Meters
1. 11 Zack Johnston 2:04.69 North Fremont
2. 12 Hyrum Spencer 2:13.38 SR West Jefferson
3. 11 Kade Johnson 2:16.12 SR Grace
1600 Meters
1. 11 Cole Wilkerson 4:37.06 Grace
2. 11 Zack Johnston 4:43.75 SR North Fremont
3. 9 Corbin Johnston 4:44.31 PR North Fremont
3200 Meters
1. 9 Corbin Johnston 10:22.53 North Fremont
2. 12 Max Palmer 11:03.50 North Fremont
3. 11 Connor Beck 11:13.88 South Fremont
110 Meter Hurdles
1. 12 Joshua Smith 16.74a Grace
2. 10 Kayson Fransen 18.61a PR South Fremont
3. 11 Kyle Jacobsen 19.36a PR Firth
300 Meter Hurdles
1. 12 Joshua Smith 43.17a Grace
2. 11 Brayden Bennett 46.10a PR South Fremont
3. 12 Max Palmer 46.17a SR North Fremont
4 X 100 Relay
South Fremont 47.92
4 X 200 Relay
Grace 1:47.07
4 X 400 Relay
Grace 3:41.06
Sprint Medley Relay
North Fremont 3:50.10
Shot Put
1. 12 Porter Taylor 48-10.00 SR Butte County
2. 12 Tui Schwenke 43-08.00 Challis
3. 12 Jonah Hunter 41-04.00 Firth
Discus
1. 12 Porter Taylor 153-00 Butte County
2. 12 Jackson Cook 127-08 PR North Gem
3. 12 Tui Schwenke 123-09 Challis
High Jump
1. 12 Donivan Johnson 5-10.00 PR Ririe
2. 11 Peyton Reeves 5-10.00 PR Grace
3. 10 Brady Allen 5-04.00 PR North Fremont
Pole Vault
1. 11 Aedan Baker 11-06.00 PR Challis
2. 12 Sayer Leavittt 10-06.00 Firth
3. 11 Carter Huntsman 10-00.00 Ririe
Long Jump
1. 11 Angel Romero 18-10.50 SR North Fremont
2. 11 Peyton Reeves 18-06.00 PR Grace
3. 12 Kamren Longhurst 18-05.00 PR Firth
Triple Jump
1. 9 Taylor Van Fleet 34-05.00 PR South Fremont
2. 9 Laexin VanGass 34-01.75 PR Grace
3. 12 Jackson Muir 33-11.00 PR Firth
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. 12 Graycee Litton 13.60a PR North Fremont
2. 9 Baylee Johnson 13.98a Firth
3. 11 Halli Orme 14.07a SR North Fremont
200 Meters
1. 12 Addison Trent 27.68a SR Firth
2. 12 Graycee Litton 28.18a SR North Fremont
3. 9 Mackenzie Fullmer 29.81a PR South Fremont
400 Meters
1. 9 Olivia Christensen 1:05.71a Firth
2. 9 Ashley Orme 1:06.04a PR North Fremont
3 12 Oakley Nicholls 1:09.05a Mackay
800 Meters
1. 11 Brayleigh Johnston 2:39.06 PR North Fremont
2. 12 Breklynn Gee 2:41.56 PR South Fremont
3. 9 Taylor Redick 2:42.31 PR Challis
1600 Meters
1. 9 Kynzie Nielson 5:48.44 PR Firth
2. 9 Taylor Redick 6:00.12 Challis
3. 12 Kaylee Dalling 6:08.28 SR West Jefferson
3200 Meters
1. 9 Kynzie Nielson 12:43.09 Firth
2. 12 Kaylee Dalling 12:49.47 SR West Jefferson
3. 12 Breklynn Gee 13:03.25 SR South Fremont
100 Meter Hurdles
1. 12 Graycee Litton 17.22a SR North Fremont
2. 11 Mackenzie Mackay 17.36a SR Leadore
3. 11 Megan Orme 17.44a PR South Fremont
300 Meter Hurdles
1. 11 Mackenzie Mackay 49.97a SR Leadore
2. 12 Graycee Litton 51.25a SR North Fremont
3. 9 Presley Messick 54.33a PR Firth
4 X 100 Relay
South Fremont 56.00
4 X 200 Relay
Firth 1:54.99
4 X 400 Relay
Firth 4:33.22
Sprint Medley Relay
Ririe 2:06.65
Shot Put
1. 11 Meghan Moore 33-10.00 SR Mackay
2. 12 Elizabeth Michaelson 32-08.00 SR North Gem
3. 10 Alli Thueson 29-06.50 South Fremont
Discus
1. 12 Elizabeth Michaelson 105-09 SR North Gem
2 12 Trinity Seefried 92-06 PR Mackay
3. 11 Meghan Moore 91-08 SR Mackay
High Jump
1. 12 Tara Butler 5-02.00 Firth
2. 10 Aspen Young 4-06.00 PR West Jefferson
3. 10 Ava Reynolds 4-06.00 PR Butte County
Pole Vault
1. 12 Tara Butler 8-05.00 SR Firth
2. 11 Carley Strand 7-05.00 Challis
3. 12 Maci Overton 7-00.00 SR South Fremon
Long Jump
1. 12 Addison Trent 15-11.50 Firth
2. 9 Ashley Orme 14-06.50 North Fremont
3. 11 Mackenzie Mackay 14-03.50 PR Leadore
Triple Jump
1. 11 Halli Orme 31-10.50SR North Fremont
2 10 Daytona Folkman 31-08.00 Firth
3. 9 Mackenzie Fullmer 30-03.00 South Fremont