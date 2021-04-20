SALMON – Results from the Salmon Invitational track and field meet has posted results and the Firth girls continue to display a lot of talent and are still juggling around their lineup, giving every athlete a chance to show what they can do in each and every event.
The girls’ team has yet to decide on any of their relay teams and still lead the state in most of the times for them without settling on a lineup.
They have also established that they have a whole herd of sprinters led by state champion Cassi Robbins who has established career best or near career best times in the 100, 200 and 400 and will lead the charge when district and state meets roll around.
Also on the target will be Addison Trent, Kiley Mecham, Nicole McKinnon and others who have been racing lights out.
Here are the team scores from the Salmon Invitational:
Girls’ Teams
Firth 130
Salmon 110
Teton 93.5
South Fremont 81.5
Butte County 61
Mackay 43.5
West Jefferson 40
Leadore 29
Darby 20
Ririe 18.5
North Fremont 18
Victor 16
Heritage Christian 14
Challis 2
Boys’ Teams
Salmon 175.5
Teton 131
Firth 74
Butte County 74
West Jefferson 70
Ririe 37
Challis 28.5
South Fremont 23
Mackay 17
Victor 15
Darby 14
North Fremont 8
Leadore 8
Heritage Christian 7
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meter Dash
Addison Trent Firth 13.27
Cassidy Alber Victor 13.84
Ashlyn Graham Heritage Christian 14.04
200 Meter Dash
Cassi Robbins Firth 28.41
Ashlyn Graham Heritage Christian 29.44
Halli Orme North Fremont 29.71
400 Meter Dash
Kiley Mecham Firth 1:04.71
Suhay Puente West Jefferson 1:05.81
Mackenzie Lee Teton 1:06.84
800 Meter Run
Natalya Babcock Butte County 2:27.47
Jenna Letham Teton 2:31.95
Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 2:38.78
1600 Meter Run
Natalya Babcock Butte County 5:45.35
Jenna Letham Teton 5:56.71
Sedona Canon Salmon 5:57.40
3200 Meter Run
Natalya Babcock Butte County 12:12.39
Breklynn Gee South Fremont 12:27.11
Elizabeth Spencer West Jefferson 12:28.67
100 Meter Hurdles
Tia Matthews Salmon 16.96
Kinley Brown Teton 16.98
Mackenzie Mackay Leadore 17.62
300 Meter Hurdles
Cassi Robbins Firth 50.95
Mackenzie Mackay Leadore 51.54
Kinley Brown Teton 51.64
4 X 100 Meter Relay
South Fremont 54.61
Teton 55.14
Salmon 55.68
Firth 56.63 Nicole McKinnon
Macie Mecham
Daytona Folkman
Kiley Mecham
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Salmon 1:56.81
Mackay 2:02.06
Firth 2:05.09 Sophie Killpack
Ayris Blonquist
Megan Talbot
Macie Mecham
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Firth 4:23.26 Kiley Mecham
Nicole McKinnon
Addison Trent
Cassi Robbins
Butte County 4:38.71
South Fremont 4:49.00
Sprint Medley Relay
Firth 1:56.98 Nicole McKinnon
Kiley Mecham
Addison Trent
Cassi Robbins
West Jefferson 2:03.28
Ririe 2:10.06
Shot Put
Paige Ramsey Leadore 36-08.50
Meghan Moore Mackay 34-05.00
Kiya McAffee Butte County 34-02.00
Kirsten Jolley Firth 31-09.50
Discus
Meghan Moore Mackay 101-01
Jessica Bixby Teton 97-05
Anika Tolman Salmon 90-05
High Jump
Tara Butler Firth 4-10.00
Amber Anderson Darby 4-06.00
Sara Bagley Teton 4-06-00
Pole Vault
Ele Tarkalson Salmon 8-06-00
Tara Butler Firth 8-06-00
Laynee Woolf Salmon 8-06-00
Long Jump
Kinley Brown Teton 15-06-75
Cassidy Alber Victor 15-04.25
Sara Bagley Teton 14-10.50
Addison Trent Firth 14-07.5
Triple Jump
Daytona Folkman Firth 33-04.00
Kiya McAffee Butte County 30-08-.25
Tara Butler Firth 30-07.50
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meter Dash
Caden Caywood Salmon 11.66
Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 11.69
Eddy Ryan Teton 11.99
Austin Smith Firth 12.01
200 Meter Dash
Caden Caywood Salmon 23.81
Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 24.36
Zach Williams Ririe 24.36
400 Meter Dash
John Wolwode Teton 53.24
Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 53.35
Griffin Mylan Salmon 54.51
Austin Smith Firth 55.20
800 Meter Run
CG Wolwode Teton 2:05.01
Daniel Simmons Salmon 2:09.51
Austin Beyeler Leadore 2:10.30
1600 Meter Run
Johnathon Simmons Salmon 4:37.88
Daniel Simmons Salmon 4:45.38
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 4:53.07
Nathaniel Frame Firth 4:56.11
3200 Meter Run
Johnathon Simmons Salmon 9:37.62
Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 10:37.93
Jens Christensen South Fremont 10:43.70
110 Meter Hurdles
Will Garrett Salmon 16.22
Colter Bennett Salmon 16.38
Treygan Bragg Salmon 17.75
300 Meter Hurdles
Will Garrett Salmon 44.15
Bryson Woodbury Mackay 45.01
William Martin Darby 45.14
4 X 100 Meter Relay
Teton 46.75
Salmon 47.41
Firth 48.00 Derek Adams
Mitch Harrison
Austin Jacobsen
Austin Smith
4 X 200 Meter Relay
Salmon 1:34.45
Firth 1:38.96 Jaxon Howell
Austin Jacobsen
Mitch Harrison
Austin Smith
Butte County 1:41.71
4 X 400 Meter Relay
Salmon 3:40.67
West Jefferson 3:48.47
Ririe 3:50.61
Sprint Medley Relay
Teton 4:00.64
Firth 4:16.50 Derek Adams
Brigham Esplin
Kamren Longhurst
Levi Robbins
Shot Put
Porter Taylor Butte County 44-05.00
Peyson Calaway West Jefferson 43-05.50
Jaden Wanstrom Butte County 40-07-00
Jason Tucker Firth 40-06.00
Discus
Porter Taylor Butte County 133-01
Tui Schwneke Challis 124-03
Peyson Calaway West Jefferson 121-00
High Jump
Tyson Brown Teton 5-10
Garret Hunt Challis 5-08
Aaron Daniels Firth 5-08.00
Elijah Hyde Firth 5-06.00
Pole Vault
Will Garrett Salmon 12-00.00
Cummins Anderson Butte County 11-00.00
Nathan Deschaine Salmon 11-00.00
Long Jump
John Wolwode Teton 19-07.00
Owen Peterson Challis 19-05.50
Zach Williams Ririe 19-01.75
Triple Jump
John Wolwode Teton 40-03.25
Tyson Brown Teton 40-02.75
Mitch Harrison Firth 37-04.50
Next up for the tracksters will be the Annual Tiger/Grizz Meet in Idaho Falls, one of the most prestigious meets in Eastern Idaho.