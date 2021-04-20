SALMON – Results from the Salmon Invitational track and field meet has posted results and the Firth girls continue to display a lot of talent and are still juggling around their lineup, giving every athlete a chance to show what they can do in each and every event.

The girls’ team has yet to decide on any of their relay teams and still lead the state in most of the times for them without settling on a lineup.

They have also established that they have a whole herd of sprinters led by state champion Cassi Robbins who has established career best or near career best times in the 100, 200 and 400 and will lead the charge when district and state meets roll around.

Also on the target will be Addison Trent, Kiley Mecham, Nicole McKinnon and others who have been racing lights out.

Here are the team scores from the Salmon Invitational:

Girls’ Teams

Firth 130

Salmon 110

Teton 93.5

South Fremont 81.5

Butte County 61

Mackay 43.5

West Jefferson 40

Leadore 29

Darby 20

Ririe 18.5

North Fremont 18

Victor 16

Heritage Christian 14

Challis 2

Boys’ Teams

Salmon 175.5

Teton 131

Firth 74

Butte County 74

West Jefferson 70

Ririe 37

Challis 28.5

South Fremont 23

Mackay 17

Victor 15

Darby 14

North Fremont 8

Leadore 8

Heritage Christian 7

Girls’ Individual Events

100 Meter Dash

Addison Trent Firth 13.27

Cassidy Alber Victor 13.84

Ashlyn Graham Heritage Christian 14.04

200 Meter Dash

Cassi Robbins Firth 28.41

Ashlyn Graham Heritage Christian 29.44

Halli Orme North Fremont 29.71

400 Meter Dash

Kiley Mecham Firth 1:04.71

Suhay Puente West Jefferson 1:05.81

Mackenzie Lee Teton 1:06.84

800 Meter Run

Natalya Babcock Butte County 2:27.47

Jenna Letham Teton 2:31.95

Cecily Eagleton South Fremont 2:38.78

1600 Meter Run

Natalya Babcock Butte County 5:45.35

Jenna Letham Teton 5:56.71

Sedona Canon Salmon 5:57.40

3200 Meter Run

Natalya Babcock Butte County 12:12.39

Breklynn Gee South Fremont 12:27.11

Elizabeth Spencer West Jefferson 12:28.67

100 Meter Hurdles

Tia Matthews Salmon 16.96

Kinley Brown Teton 16.98

Mackenzie Mackay Leadore 17.62

300 Meter Hurdles

Cassi Robbins Firth 50.95

Mackenzie Mackay Leadore 51.54

Kinley Brown Teton 51.64

4 X 100 Meter Relay

South Fremont 54.61

Teton 55.14

Salmon 55.68

Firth 56.63 Nicole McKinnon

Macie Mecham

Daytona Folkman

Kiley Mecham

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Salmon 1:56.81

Mackay 2:02.06

Firth 2:05.09 Sophie Killpack

Ayris Blonquist

Megan Talbot

Macie Mecham

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Firth 4:23.26 Kiley Mecham

Nicole McKinnon

Addison Trent

Cassi Robbins

Butte County 4:38.71

South Fremont 4:49.00

Sprint Medley Relay

Firth 1:56.98 Nicole McKinnon

Kiley Mecham

Addison Trent

Cassi Robbins

West Jefferson 2:03.28

Ririe 2:10.06

Shot Put

Paige Ramsey Leadore 36-08.50

Meghan Moore Mackay 34-05.00

Kiya McAffee Butte County 34-02.00

Kirsten Jolley Firth 31-09.50

Discus

Meghan Moore Mackay 101-01

Jessica Bixby Teton 97-05

Anika Tolman Salmon 90-05

High Jump

Tara Butler Firth 4-10.00

Amber Anderson Darby 4-06.00

Sara Bagley Teton 4-06-00

Pole Vault

Ele Tarkalson Salmon 8-06-00

Tara Butler Firth 8-06-00

Laynee Woolf Salmon 8-06-00

Long Jump

Kinley Brown Teton 15-06-75

Cassidy Alber Victor 15-04.25

Sara Bagley Teton 14-10.50

Addison Trent Firth 14-07.5

Triple Jump

Daytona Folkman Firth 33-04.00

Kiya McAffee Butte County 30-08-.25

Tara Butler Firth 30-07.50

Boys’ Individual Events

100 Meter Dash

Caden Caywood Salmon 11.66

Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 11.69

Eddy Ryan Teton 11.99

Austin Smith Firth 12.01

200 Meter Dash

Caden Caywood Salmon 23.81

Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 24.36

Zach Williams Ririe 24.36

400 Meter Dash

John Wolwode Teton 53.24

Zyeon Kimbro West Jefferson 53.35

Griffin Mylan Salmon 54.51

Austin Smith Firth 55.20

800 Meter Run

CG Wolwode Teton 2:05.01

Daniel Simmons Salmon 2:09.51

Austin Beyeler Leadore 2:10.30

1600 Meter Run

Johnathon Simmons Salmon 4:37.88

Daniel Simmons Salmon 4:45.38

Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 4:53.07

Nathaniel Frame Firth 4:56.11

3200 Meter Run

Johnathon Simmons Salmon 9:37.62

Hyrum Spencer West Jefferson 10:37.93

Jens Christensen South Fremont 10:43.70

110 Meter Hurdles

Will Garrett Salmon 16.22

Colter Bennett Salmon 16.38

Treygan Bragg Salmon 17.75

300 Meter Hurdles

Will Garrett Salmon 44.15

Bryson Woodbury Mackay 45.01

William Martin Darby 45.14

4 X 100 Meter Relay

Teton 46.75

Salmon 47.41

Firth 48.00 Derek Adams

Mitch Harrison

Austin Jacobsen

Austin Smith

4 X 200 Meter Relay

Salmon 1:34.45

Firth 1:38.96 Jaxon Howell

Austin Jacobsen

Mitch Harrison

Austin Smith

Butte County 1:41.71

4 X 400 Meter Relay

Salmon 3:40.67

West Jefferson 3:48.47

Ririe 3:50.61

Sprint Medley Relay

Teton 4:00.64

Firth 4:16.50 Derek Adams

Brigham Esplin

Kamren Longhurst

Levi Robbins

Shot Put

Porter Taylor Butte County 44-05.00

Peyson Calaway West Jefferson 43-05.50

Jaden Wanstrom Butte County 40-07-00

Jason Tucker Firth 40-06.00

Discus

Porter Taylor Butte County 133-01

Tui Schwneke Challis 124-03

Peyson Calaway West Jefferson 121-00

High Jump

Tyson Brown Teton 5-10

Garret Hunt Challis 5-08

Aaron Daniels Firth 5-08.00

Elijah Hyde Firth 5-06.00

Pole Vault

Will Garrett Salmon 12-00.00

Cummins Anderson Butte County 11-00.00

Nathan Deschaine Salmon 11-00.00

Long Jump

John Wolwode Teton 19-07.00

Owen Peterson Challis 19-05.50

Zach Williams Ririe 19-01.75

Triple Jump

John Wolwode Teton 40-03.25

Tyson Brown Teton 40-02.75

Mitch Harrison Firth 37-04.50

Next up for the tracksters will be the Annual Tiger/Grizz Meet in Idaho Falls, one of the most prestigious meets in Eastern Idaho.

