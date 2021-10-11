FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars took on the South Fremont Lady Cougars on Thursday afternoon in what was also Senior Night for the Firth squad.
Seven seniors were set to play their final regular season game before their fans and before the seeding was announced for the upcoming District 6, 3A soccer tournament.
The seven seniors — Ayesha Jolley, Tara Butler, Kylie Cox, Meagan Talbot, Dailsy Backlund, Aria Dimmick and Aryiah Burnett — were all set to go and they set about making this final home game a memorable one as they were battling for the third seed in the upcoming tournament.
The two teams went back and forth for the first 20 minutes or so, before the Lady Cougars of Firth gained a bit of an advantage and set about getting the game’s first goal. They drove the ball down the field, gained a man advantage in front of the net and sent a ball to the back of the goal for a 1-0 lead that would carry the two teams to halftime.
Before a nice crowd who were cheering them on with every possession that they would have, the Lady Cougars came out in the second half and pushed the ball up the field against South Fremont and were rewarded with a second goal midway through the period to give the homestanding team a 2-0 lead and they went about preserving it.
With each advance that South Fremont made and was stopped by one of the two goal keepers employed by Firth, a cheer went up from the crowd and with each advance made into South Fremont territory that Firth would make and come up empty another cheer went up as the Firth girls were stalwart in their attack and defense of the goal.
It was a total team effort, in part made to show the seniors who have devoted so much time and energy into a growing program for their efforts over the year.
When the final whistle blew, ending the contest, the girls all rallied around their seniors and the celebrations began.