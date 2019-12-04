SUGAR CITY – The Firth Lady Cougars knew coming into the season that they were going to need a point guard in order to be as successful as they wanted to be. After starting the season 3-0, with a win over a pair of 2A schools and South Fremont, who is a 3A opponent, the Lady Cougars may have had a false sense of security.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Cougars got a huge wake-up call when they traveled to meet up with one of the best 3A programs in the state in the Diggers of Sugar-Salem.
After flying from the gates for a quick 8-2 lead, the Diggers turned up the defensive pressure and outscored the Cougars by a 60-20 margin, fueled in part by a number of steals and deflections by Michelle Luke. The end result was a 62-28 win for the Diggers, who kept their unbeaten record intact on the young season.
“Michelle had a phenomenal game tonight,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said. “She was a nightmare for them defensively.”
Defense may have turned the tide for the Diggers, but their offense was pretty good as well, as the Diggers were led by the 20 points poured in by Mardee Fillmore and the 17 by Hailey Harris.
Firth countered with nine points from junior Kiley Mecham and eight points from Cassi Robbins.
Firth will return home to entertain the Cole Valley Christian Chargers Friday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
SUGAR-SALEM 62, FIRTH 28
Firth — 8 10 7 3 — 28
Sugar-Salem — 15 19 17 11 — 62
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 8, Brooklyn Clayson 1, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 7, Kiley Mecham 9, Hailey Barker 1.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 4, Hailey Harris 17, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Sunny Bennion 4, Nataylah Nead 2, Megan Pannell 6, Mardee Fillmore 20, Macey Fillmore 7.