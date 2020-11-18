FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars volleyball team held its end of the year banquet and handed out season ending honors Monday.
Leading the list of honorees were the three seniors on the team this year, who were all members of the 2019 state 2A champions.
This year’s team was very young and finished second in both the regular season and the District 6 tournament/Nuclear Conference.
Heading the list of honorees was senior Kiley Mecham, who was voted as the Most Valuable Player in the Nuclear Conference for this year. All of the voting was done by the coaches, who went about their business by picking the team they would like to have from all of the players who participated in the league this season.
Heading the first team was:
Mariya Hoffner, North Fremont, setter
Tricity Hayes, Ririe, setter
Brianna Scott, Ririe, Outside Hitter
Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson, Outside Hitter
Kacie Anderson, North Fremont, Middle Blocker
Emily Crystal, Ririe, Middle Blocker
Cambree Hall, West Jefferson Middle Blocker
Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson, Opposite
Liberty Park, Firth, Libero
Lacey Dalling, West Jefferson, Libero
Jaci Johnson, West Jefferson, Defensive Specialist
Second team honorees were:
Hailey Barker, Firth, Setter
Carlee Johnson, West Jefferson, Setter
Daytona Folkman, Firth, Outside Hitter
Taya Calder, West Jefferson, Outside Hitter
Makinley Bond, Ririe, Middle Blocker
Caroline Taylor, West Jefferson, Middle Blocker
Addison Trent, Firth, Opposite
Mackay Williams, Salmon, Libero
Honorable Mention honors went to:
Rianna Severe, Salmon, Setter
Kimberlie Palmer, Setter
Graycee Litton, North Fremont, Outside Hitter
Sidney Pikerton, Salmon, Outside Hitter
Rylee Nielson, Firth, Middle Blocker
Brooklyn Clayson, Firth, Middle Blocker
Jaylee Ball, West Jefferson, Middle Blocker
Emeri Lenz, North Fremont, Middle Blocker
Faith Laflenrty, Opposite
Sheylaci Gunnell, North Fremont, Libero
Audrey Parkinson, Rifie, Libero
Sadie Pruett, Ririe, Defensive Specialist
Mallory Erickson, Firth, Defensive Specialist
Firth will return the majority of its team for next year, graduating only three seniors this year, and will be back for another run at a state title.
“This team had to battle against a lot this year, including injuries and COVID-19,” head coach Elda Park said. “I look forward to having all of these girls back next year and battling for another title as we keep on building this great program.