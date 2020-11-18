Firth honors volleyball team

Firth honors members of the varsity team with their all-conference honors and letter awards.

 FRED DAVIS/FDAVIS@BCCHRON.COM

FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars volleyball team held its end of the year banquet and handed out season ending honors Monday.

Leading the list of honorees were the three seniors on the team this year, who were all members of the 2019 state 2A champions.

This year’s team was very young and finished second in both the regular season and the District 6 tournament/Nuclear Conference.

Heading the list of honorees was senior Kiley Mecham, who was voted as the Most Valuable Player in the Nuclear Conference for this year. All of the voting was done by the coaches, who went about their business by picking the team they would like to have from all of the players who participated in the league this season.

Heading the first team was:

Mariya Hoffner, North Fremont, setter

Tricity Hayes, Ririe, setter

Brianna Scott, Ririe, Outside Hitter

Lindsey Dalling, West Jefferson, Outside Hitter

Kacie Anderson, North Fremont, Middle Blocker

Emily Crystal, Ririe, Middle Blocker

Cambree Hall, West Jefferson Middle Blocker

Jordyn Torgerson, West Jefferson, Opposite

Liberty Park, Firth, Libero

Lacey Dalling, West Jefferson, Libero

Jaci Johnson, West Jefferson, Defensive Specialist

Second team honorees were:

Hailey Barker, Firth, Setter

Carlee Johnson, West Jefferson, Setter

Daytona Folkman, Firth, Outside Hitter

Taya Calder, West Jefferson, Outside Hitter

Makinley Bond, Ririe, Middle Blocker

Caroline Taylor, West Jefferson, Middle Blocker

Addison Trent, Firth, Opposite

Mackay Williams, Salmon, Libero

Honorable Mention honors went to:

Rianna Severe, Salmon, Setter

Kimberlie Palmer, Setter

Graycee Litton, North Fremont, Outside Hitter

Sidney Pikerton, Salmon, Outside Hitter

Rylee Nielson, Firth, Middle Blocker

Brooklyn Clayson, Firth, Middle Blocker

Jaylee Ball, West Jefferson, Middle Blocker

Emeri Lenz, North Fremont, Middle Blocker

Faith Laflenrty, Opposite

Sheylaci Gunnell, North Fremont, Libero

Audrey Parkinson, Rifie, Libero

Sadie Pruett, Ririe, Defensive Specialist

Mallory Erickson, Firth, Defensive Specialist

Firth will return the majority of its team for next year, graduating only three seniors this year, and will be back for another run at a state title.

“This team had to battle against a lot this year, including injuries and COVID-19,” head coach Elda Park said. “I look forward to having all of these girls back next year and battling for another title as we keep on building this great program.