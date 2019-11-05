FIRTH – The Firth High School student body, teachers and administration took time on Tuesday to recognize and honor the school’s most recent Idaho state champions with the raising of the championship banner in the school’s gymnasium.
The school held an assembly for the sole purpose of getting the latest banner hung and while doing so, allowed the coaches and players to speak to the audience about the experience they had this year while winning the championship.
Head coach Elda Park praised the players for their hard work and dedication and thanked her coaching staff — Jordyn Park, Annalyn Jensen and Ben Park — for all of their hard work and talked about how part of the coaching is being able to help the players through injuries and working together towards a common goal of winning a championship.
Each player, in turn, then told of the fun times, the hard work, the relationships built during the season that will last a lifetime and of the ultimate prize, the state title.
The volleyball program has been one of the strongest in the state over the past 10 years, beginning with then coach Carla Reeves. Reeves was at the helm eight years ago when the program first began making the trek to the state tournament and was the head coach when Firth won its first state title. Elda Park was an assistant at that time and talked about the things that she has learned about coaching and of her associations with other coaches like Scott Adams, Sharla Cook, and Keith Drake and how each one has given her tidbits about coaching that she has been able to implement into the program over the years.
In the past eight years, all of them culminating in trips to the state tournament, Firth has won two titles, had three seconds and a third. The other two years, the Cougars just missed out on a trophy, but more importantly, made the trip and played and learned while they were there.