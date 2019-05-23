FIRTH – Firth High School volleyball coach Elda Park has announced the Firth Cougars Junior Volleyball Camp for this summer.
The camp, designed for boys and girls in grades 1-8, will be broken down into two sections.
The first section, for grades 1-4, will take place daily from 1–2:30 p.m. from June 18-20 in the Firth High School gym.
The second section, for grades 5-8, will take place daily from 10 a.m.–12 noon from June 18-20, also in the FHS gym.
The camp will be conducted by Firth High volleyball players and coaches and will emphasize all of the skills to be able to play the game at an excellent level.
Some of the skills that will be taught will include passing, serving, setting, blocking, and hitting winners.
Cost of the camp is $35 and will include a t-shirt for each camper and prizes that will be awarded during the camp to those that learn the skills the best.
For further information, contact Park at the Middle School office as soon as possible to register.