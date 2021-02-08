FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars were matched up against the North Fremont Lady Huskies for the fourth time this season. That is not a good proposition, especially for those who claim that it is so tough to beat a team three times in a season. The Lady Cougars had already done that and clipped the Huskies, so how do yo feel about a fourth time, in a little over two months no less.
Firth took the fourth game, topping the Huskies 51-39 in the 2a 6th District tournament.
The two teams started a bit slowly, at least is seemed that way as the two battled to an 8-8 tie at the end of the first period, as if checking each other out. There should have been no need as the two were very familiar with each other having all ready been three whole games against each other already.
The Lady Cougars went to their defense and that seemed to be the key, as they slowly began to separate themselves from the Lady Huskies, especially when they got to the third quarter.
“I am pretty proud of these girls, as they have had to overcome a lot of challenges this year and have come through with flying colors,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We made a few adjustments and emphasized defense at halftime and this is just what we got from the girls. This tournament is very tough and we are holding our own.”
The third quarter may have been the key as the Lady Cougars did get their separation by the tune of an 11-6 margin and combined with the halftime score of 24-19, gave them a ten point lead and the Lady Cougars simply held their own in the fourth.
Three Lady Cougars were able to get into double digits scoring wise, with Megan Jolley leading the way with 14 points and Hailey Barker and Nicole McKinnon both chipping in with 10.
Next up for the Lady Cougars was a Monday night contest with West Jefferson who had to hit a half-court shot to upend Firth the last time around.
FIRTH 51, NORTH FREMONT 39
North Fremont 8 11 6 14 — 39
Firth 8 16 11 16 — 51
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 6, Halli Orme 7, Adrianne Nedrow 3, Brylie Greener 4, Blanco Mazo 8, Mariya Hoffner 4, Shelby Reynolds 7.
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 4, Kiley Mecham 6, Nicole McKinnon 10, Megan Jolley 14, Hailey Barker 10, Daytona Folkman 7.