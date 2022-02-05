FIRTH - Every year, each high school in Bingham County tries to honor their outgoing seniors in various sports teams and activities teams that the schools sponsor.
At Firth High School, on Friday night, the Cougars honored both the Senior Cheerleaders and the Senior Basketball players for their efforts. Some of those had been playing for cheering for all four years of their high school careers.
For the Cheerleaders, the seniors honored were Phoenix Hevewath, who was accompanied by her parents Doug and Heather Hevenwah.
Kyla Clapp and her parents Ron and Kealie Clapp; Kourtney Hibbert and her parents Arlus and Tess Hibbert. Anna Groesbeck nad her parents Brad and Elizabeth Groesbeck and Kali Hanson with her parents, Tyler and Shalene Hansen and Karo Lutkins. Honored but not present was senior Kexus Howell and her parents Casey and Courtney Howell and Ashlee Howell.
Often in the background, the parents are a very important part of any senior celebration. They have been there through the thick and thin of the competitions and performances, some of them for more than four years since so many begin much earlier than that.
They nurse them through the injuries, the disappointments, the ups and downs and of course the championship moments as well.
Firth has been fortunate in that they have a very strong Cheer-leading squad that is of championship caliber year in and year out and has won more than their share of championships.
For the Boy's Basketball team, there were six seniors that were honored, beginning with Cooper Leslie, the son of Brandt and Sharlie Leslie; Kamren Longhurst, the son of Todd and Monica Longhurst, Sam Park, son of Chad and Elda Park, Angel Arriaga, son of Tammy Arriaga, Austin Jacobsen, son of Kenny and Lindsay Jacobsen and Bridger Holley, son of Jon and Marcy Holley.
Year in and year out, the Cougar Basketball program has been one of the best 2A programs in the state of Idaho. You can see the results of the hard work put in by athletes who don't just limit their activity to Basketball, but many also play other sports as well. There are seven Idaho State Championship banners hanging in the gymnasium at Firth High School, all of the coached by the current Head Coach at the school in Scott Adams. That type of excellence is only obtained through hard work and commitment on the behalf of the coaches and players and the many people who are behnd the scenes, including trainers, parents and fans. All of them participate in the programs that are offered and presented at the various high schools.
Traditionally, Firth High School is very well represented on a state-wide level in all of the sports and activities that are offered to their students and this is just one of ceremonies that the students participate in and are honored for during the course of a year!