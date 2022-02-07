FIRTH — Every year, each high school in Bingham County tries to honor their outgoing seniors in various sports and activities the schools sponsor.
At Firth High School Friday night, the Cougars honored both the senior cheerleaders and the Senior Basketball players for their efforts. Some of those had been playing or cheering for all four years of their high school careers.
For the cheerleaders, the seniors honored were Phoenix Hevewah, who was accompanied by her parents Doug and Heather Hevewah; Kyla Clapp and her parents Ron and Kealie Clapp; Kourtney Hibbert and her parents Arlus and Tess Hibbert; Anna Groesbeck and her parents Brad and Elizabeth Groesbeck; and Kali Hanson with her parents, Tyler and Shalene Hansen and Karo Lutkins. Honored but not present was senior Kexus Howell and her parents Casey and Courtney Howell and Ashlee Howell.
Often in the background, the parents are a very important part of any senior celebration. They have been there through the thick and thin of the competitions and performances, some of them for more than four years since so many begin much earlier than that.
They nurse them through the injuries, the disappointments, the ups and downs and of course the championship moments as well.
Firth has been fortunate in that they have a very strong cheerleading squad that is of championship caliber year in and year out and has won more than their share of championships.
For the boys’ basketball team, there were six seniors that were honored, beginning with Cooper Leslie, the son of Brandt and Sharlie Leslie; Kamren Longhurst, the son of Todd and Monica Longhurst, Sam Park, son of Chad and Elda Park; Angel Arriaga, son of Tammy Arriaga; Austin Jacobsen, son of Kenny and Lindsay Jacobsen; and Bridger Holley, son of Jon and Marcy Holley.
Year in and year out, the Cougar basketball program has been one of the best 2A programs in the state. You can see the results of the hard work put in by athletes who don’t just limit their activity to basketball, but many also play other sports as well.
There are seven state basketball championship banners hanging in the gym at Firth, all coached by the current head coach, Scott Adams. That type of excellence is only obtained through hard work and commitment on behalf of the coaches and players and the many people who are behind the scenes, including trainers, parents and fans. All of them participate in the programs that are offered and presented at the various high schools.