FIRTH – There is a rich history of high school basketball in the sleepy little town of Firth. It doesn’t matter if it is boys or girls, basketball is important to Firth and its residents and this year will be no different.
As the girls’ basketball season gets set to kick off, we take a look at the Firth girls and the program that is in place under head coach Sharla Cook, a state championship winning coach at Firth and the leader of this year’s charge to what many will hope is a return trip to the state championships in Boise.
In 2016-17, Firth was on the verge of what could have been a championship contending team. They had Abby Schiess in the post, a 20-point, 10-rebound kind of player. Hailey Gee was at one wing, while Cammie Gee manned the other wing spot and they had a point guard who was the leader of the team in Ashley Adams. Midway through the regular season, Adams went down with a torn ACL and the Lady Cougars struggled from that point on.
The following year, with basically the same cast on the floor minus Cammie Gee, when the Lady Cougars were establishing themselves as a contender in the Nuclear Conference, down went Adams for a second time, tearing the ACL in the other knee and the team’s hopes seemed to go down with her. Luckily for Adams, she recovered from both injuries and has gone on to a successful volleyball career at Big Bend Community College.
Last year, the team looked good on paper, at least at the power positions. They still had Abby Schiess, Hailey Gee, added Kiley Mecham and that is a powerful front line, especially for the Nuclear Conference. The big problem was that they had to play Ririe which was loaded and West Jefferson had all-everything Jordy Holdaway and the Cougars just couldn’t quite get over the hump to compete and win on a statewide level.
That was then and this is now.
The Lady Cougars are back for another try and they have the nucleus of a good team. Hailey Gee is back for her senior season and has all the tools to be a first team all-conference player. Kiley Mecham has blossomed into the type of high flying, good shooting and top rebounding threat that many had forecast a couple of years ago and there are numbers on the team that make one think that they may have the point guard situation resolved with several players ready to step up and make a difference.
Coach Cook has been reserved and guarded about making any predictions, but in a recent jamboree, playing 4A Skyline to a standstill brought some smiles to her face following the action.
This is going to be a good team, although probably not quite as deep as most coaches would like (what coach is ever totally satisfied with the players they have, they always want just one more).
There is scoring ability, rebounding, defense, and a couple who can play the point, so that is what you need to win, you just have get the team to gel and play as envisioned by the coaching staff.
This will be a fun team to watch and will be a team that should put itself into the position of winning a conference title and earning the automatic bid that goes with it to the state tournament in late February.
Firth Lady Cougars Basketball Schedule:
Tuesday, November 19 Aberdeen HOME 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, November 20 South Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, November 22 West Side HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 26 Teton HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 3 Sugar-Salem AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 6 Cole-Valley HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 7 Fruitland HOME 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, December 10 South Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 13 Teton AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, December 18 West Jefferson HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 20 Salmon AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 2 West Side AWAY 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 7 Aberdeen AWAY 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 9 Ririe HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 11 North Fremont HOME 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, January 14 Sugar-Salem HOME 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Janaury 17 West Jefferson AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 Salmon HOME 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 Ririe AWAY 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 29 North Fremont AWAY 7:30 p.m.