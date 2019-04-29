FIRTH – The District 6, 2A baseball tournament is set to begin today at Firth High School’s new baseball field.
The tournament will get underway at 2 p.m, when Challis-Mackay and Salmon meet in the first game of the day. That game will be followed by host Firth facing West Jefferson at 4 p.m.
The winners and the losers will face their second game Friday afternoon at 12:30 and 2:30 p.m, with the elimination game going first.
A third game is scheduled for Friday as well, with the winner of the elimination game facing off with the loser of the semi-final game at 4:30 p.m.
Then on Monday, May 6, the winner of the 4:30 game will get a second chance at the winner of the semi-final game.
The winner of that game will be declared the tournament champion and the loser of the championship game will advance to a state play-in game with the second place finisher of the District 5 tournament.
With two of the top teams in the state in Firth and Challis-Mackay playing, it will be a chance to see two of the better teams in the state competing at a high level.