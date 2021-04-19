FIRTH – It was listed as a battle for the top spot in the Nuclear Conference standings. Firth entered the game on top with a 4-0 record while Salmon was just behind the Cougars with a 2-1 record.
Firth had been tearing things up offensively and yet, as head coach Rigo Vasquez kept telling us, it was the pitching that was carrying his team.
After the Cougars shut down Salmon on Friday afternoon, it was Vasquez who was right after watching his pitchers Burton Park and Nathan Park pitch his team to a perfect 5-0 record and clearing off by 2 1/2 games over Salmon in the standings.
It was Burton Park who took the ball at the start of the game, and although he gave up all three runs the Salmon team would score, only two of them were earned runs and when ace Nathan Park came in to clean things up, it was not much of a chore to do so and he was able to sail through the final three innings, only giving up a single hit and striking out nine batters along the way. It has been pitching like this that has carried the Cougars through this part of the season as they head toward the conference and district tournament rapidly approaching.
As far as hitting stars go, for the Cougars, it was Alex Vasquez and Strider Perry who both contributed a pair of hits to the Cougars’ total, and four other hitters that each had a hit, each of them a timely hit as the Cougars scored five runs a day after collecting a total of 32 runs in a win against West Jefferson.
The Cougars moved their season record to 9-4 and 5-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
Next up for the Cougars will be arch-rival Challis-Mackay on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
SALMON 102 000 0 — 3 4 2
FIRTH 104 000 X — 5 8 1
Salmon
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
H Bingham 4 0 0 0 0 3
L Neff 2 1 0 0 1 2
D Pickerton 3 2 2 2 0 1
T Fitte 1 0 1 1 2 0
D James 3 0 0 0 0 2
M Lamont 1 0 0 0 1 1
#2 1 0 0 0 0 1
D Eagle 3 0 1 0 0 2
B Bowen 3 0 0 0 0 3
S Vanzuyen 3 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 24 3 4 3 4 17
Batting 2B: D Pickerton
HR: D Pickerton
TB: D Pickerton 6, T Fitte, D Eagle
RBI: D Pickerton 2, T Fitte
SB: T Fitte 2, M Lamont
CS: M Lamont
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (53.57%)
H Bingham, L Neff 2, D Pickerton 2, T Fitte 3, D James 2, M Lamont 2, D Eagle, B Bowen, S Vanzuyen
Team LOB: 4FieldingE: T Fitte, B Bowen
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Gage Vasquez 3 1 1 0 1 2
Sam Park 3 0 1 0 1 0
Alex Vasquez 4 1 2 2 0 1
Nathan Park 3 1 1 1 0 1
Burton Park 3 1 0 0 0 2
Strider Perry 3 0 2 1 0 0
Cooper Leslie 3 0 0 0 0 0
Taedyn Jacobsen 2 0 0 0 1 1
Gabe Nelson 3 1 1 0 0 1
Totals 27 5 8 4 3 8
Batting 2B: Alex Vasquez
3B: Alex Vasquez
TB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Nathan Park, Strider Perry 2, Alex Vasquez 5, Gage Vasquez
RBI: Nathan Park, Strider Perry, Alex Vasquez 2
ROE: Burton Park
SB: Gabe Nelson, Sam Park, Burton Park, Alex Vasquez, Gage Vasquez
TotalsTeam QAB: 9 (30.00%)
Taedyn Jacobsen 2, Sam Park, Nathan Park 2, Alex Vasquez 2, Gage Vasquez 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Gage Vasquez
Salmon
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
D Pickerton 6.0 100 .590 8 5 3 8 3 0
Totals 6.0 100 .590 8 5 3 8 3 0
Pitching L — D Pickerton
WP: D Pickerton
Pitches-Strikes: D Pickerton 100-59
Groundouts-Flyouts: D Pickerton 6-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: D Pickerton 22-30
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Burton Park 4.0 84 .548 3 3 2 8 3 1
Nathan Park 3.0 52 .635 1 0 0 9 1 0
Totals 7.0 136 .581 4 3 2 17 4 1
Pitching W: Burton Park
SV: Nathan Park
WP: Burton Park, Nathan Park
Pitches-Strikes: Burton Park 84-46, Nathan Park 52-33
Groundouts-Flyouts: Burton Park 3-0, Nathan Park 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Burton Park 7-17, Nathan Park 7-11
Stats provided by Game Changer