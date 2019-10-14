FIRTH – Firth High School hosted its annual invitational meet last Wednesday, and have now posted the results of that meet. Teams from Blackfoot, Firth, Snake River, and Shelley all participated in an important meet with less than two weeks in the cross country season before the district meets will arrive.
As most people know, it is the district competitions that will determine which teams and individuals will advance to the all important state championships, which this year will be held at nearby Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello on Nov. 2.
The Firth meet was important as it not only drew nearly 600 runners in the different classifications, but also is at a crucial time of the season when teams are making their final preparations for those district and state meets on the horizon.
In the varsity boys’ meet, Blackfoot finished second, just behind Pocatello with Pocatello scoring 29 points and Blackfoot checking in with 62 points. Shelley was fourth with 134 points and Snake River had 142 points in fifth, while host Firth finished with 185 points in eighth place. There were a total of 13 teams that scored points in the meet.
Leading the Blackfoot contingent was:
5. Eli Gregory 16:33.7
9. Justin Whitehead 16:42.6
12. Austin DeSpain 17:00.5
17. Nate Blackwelder 17:14.7
23. Matt Thomas 17:29.9
29. Brock Armstrong 17:58.0
35. Joey Walker 18:13.8
Leading the Snake River team was:
4. Lorenzo High 16:30.8
19. Lincoln High 17:15.9
38. Cade Morgan 18:26.8
41. Brock Goodwin 18:40.0
44. Nathan Adams 18:49.0
51. Justin Martin 19:00.5
70. Cameron Hardy 20:10.0
Leading the Shelley team was:
6. Jonathan Frew 16:34.9
18. Gant Stewart 17:15.7
30. Ben Vernon 17:58.4
32. Nico Sanchez 18:04.0
52. Chris Satterthwaite 19:05.3
54. Roy Meek 19:15.2
Leading the host Firth team was:
21. Caleb Gardnew 17:28.2
36. Strider Perry 18:21.7
42. Jaxon Howell 18:40.5
45. Nathaniel Frame 18:52.4
46. Cooper Leslie 18:52.7
53. Mitch Harrison 19:08.8
60. Taggart Bandy 19:28.8
68. Dawson Jolley 19:57.6
For the varsity girls, Shelley finished in second place, just behind Pocatello who scored 39 points, Shelley had 94 and were followed in third place by Blackfoot who scored 96 points. Snake River finished in seventh place with 190 points and Firth was eighth with 205 points. There were a total of 12 teams that scored points in the meet.
Leading the way for Shelley were:
11. Amy Nield 21:03.8
13. Katelyn Benson 21:09.7
16. Jessica Williams 21:14.7
17. Clara Benson 21:18.3
43. Abbie Adams 22:51.5
53. Aliece Anderson 23:20.4
56. MaKay Drollinger 23:59.2
Leading the Blackfoot team were:
9. Sarah DeSpain 20:59.2
15. Kristen Thomas 21:11.8
18. Sydney Crumley 21:18.4
23. Kanniya Jorgenson 21:40.0
37. Piper Phillips 22:03.4
Running for the Snake River team were:
31. Kierra Jensen 21:54.9
34. Kylee Morgan 22:01.9
40. Morgan Sensenbach 22:38.4
48. Emma Perkes 23:04.7
49. Aubrie Reed 23:06.8
63. Alivia Reed 24:18.4
64. Ashley Crumley 24:22.5
Running for the Firth team were:
26. Nicole McKinnon 21:45.2
32. Nateah Hawkins 21:59.5
50. Kaitlin Popwell 23:16.7
52. Madi Popwell 23:19.3
58. Brylee Pierson 24:01.7
66. Tara Butler 24:52.4
73. Hannah Christensen 25:31.6
Of the local teams who are fielding cross country teams this year, Firth and Snake River will be heading next to the Rigby Invitational on Wednesday while Blackfoot will be heading to the Burley Hope Run and Shelley will be taking the week off to prepare for the District 6 meet which will be held Oct. 23. The District 6, 4A meet will be held at Freeman Park in Idaho Falls and will be attended by both Shelley and Blackfoot.
The District 5, 3A meet will be held in Blackfoot at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and will be held on Thursday, October 24, while Firth will be at the 2A District 6 meet hosted by West Jefferson High School and will be held on Wednesday, October 23.