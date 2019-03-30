FIRTH – Weather has been playing havoc with track and field already this season and last week was no exception as the Firth Invitation was moved from Thursday to Wednesday to avoid an expected snow storm.
The result probably confused some athletes, moving a race day up and possibly not producing some results that might normally have shown up.
The meet did draw a good number of teams to the event as we are suddenly only weeks away from the all-important district meets that will qualify athletes to the state meets in the Treasure Valley.
The Firth meet drew 14 teams and that necessitated running more heats in some events than originally expected, extending the event into early evening and forcing meet officials to turn the lights on so that they could actually see the events taking place.
It also produces some very good times, despite the cold and wind that was blowing in the runners faces as they finished races in front of the grandstand.
That makes it even more difficult to do what the Firth Fabulous Four did in lowering their already impressive time in the 4x400 relay by several seconds in less than ideal conditions.
Team results are listed below, followed by those local athletes who finished in the top five of individual events.
Boys’ Varsity Team Scores
1. Sugar-Salem 249.14
2. South Fremont 72.5
3. Butte County 51
4. Marsh Valley 49.64
5. Firth 49
6. Teton 45.5
7. Bear Lake 39.64
8. Snake River 39.5
9. Ririe 27.64
10. Soda Springs 20
11. Mackay 18
12. Jackpot 14
13. West Jefferson 8.28
14. American Falls 2.14
Girls’ Varsity Team Scores
1. Sugar-Salem 133.2
2. Firth 112.5
3. South Fremont 85
4. West Jefferson 63.2
5. Snake River 60.5
6. Bear Lake 59
7. Soda Springs 44.2
8. Ririe 38
9. Marsh Valley 33.2
10. Butte County 27.5
11. American Falls 16.5
12. Mackay 7.2
13. Jackpot 6
14. Teton 3
Boys’ Individual Results
200 Meters
5. Zeb Johnson, Firth 24.77
800 Meters
4. Lorenzo High, Snake River 2:14.42
1600 Meters
3. Lorenzo High, Snake River 4:56.48
300 Meters
3. Seth Woodland, Firth 44.43
4x100 Meter Relay
2. Firth (Callen Jolley, Derek Adams, Athan Blonquist, Jason Tucker) 49.75
3. Snake River (Treyton Young, Rubi Trejo, Julian Martinez, Pedro Rodriguez) 50.10
4x200 Meter Relay
2. Firth (Austin Smith, Kaden Arave, Athan Blonquist, Zeb Johnson) 1:41.0
4. Snake River (Treyton Young, Rubi Trejo, Julian Martinez, Pedro Rodriguez) 1:42.32
4x400 Meter Relay
3. Firth (Mitch Harrison, Angel Arriaga, Austin Smith, Zeb Johnson) 3:52.09
Medley Relay
3. Snake River (Tate Gilbert, Boden Palmer, Joseph Anderson, Christopher Mackley 4:12.18
Shot Put
5. Josh Jolley, Firth 41-03
Girls’ Events
200 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 27.11
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 27.41
3. Addison Trent, Firth 27.61
400 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:02.13
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:02.48
800 Meters
2. Morgan Sensenbach, Snake River 2:34.48
3. Abby Schiess, Firth 2:35.25
1600 Meters
4. Reagan VanOrden, Snake River 5:54.00
4x100 Meter Relay
4. Firth (Nicole McKinnon, Kylie Cox, Tara Butler, Amy Johnson) 58.84
4x200 Meter Relay
2. Firth (Kaydee Park, Abby Schiess, Kiley Mecham, Addison Trent) 1:56.02
3. Snake River (Bailey Sensenbach, Kassidee Campbell, Ashlyn Leavitt, Merced Carter) 1:59.67
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn Mckinnon) 4:18.92
Medley Relay
4. Snake River (Bailey Sensenbach, Kassidee Campbell, Kierra Jensen, Kaylyn Chappel) 4:12.18
5. Firth (Kaydee Park, Addiston Trent, Kiley Mecham, Abby Schiess) 4:14.14
Shot Put
3. Abby Morgan, Snake River 32-05
Discus
3. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 92-04
High Jump
1. Tara Butler, Firth 5-00
2. Cassi Robbins, Firth 4-10
Pole Vault
5. Ashlyn Leavitt, Snake River 7-00
Long Jump
1. Kassidee Campbell, Snake River 15-10
2. Addison Trent, Firth 15-8.5
Triple Jump
3. Tara Butler, Firth 31-04
The time posted by Firth in the 4 X 400 Relay is a season best for the 2A classification.