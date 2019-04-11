THOMAS – The Firth Cougars paid a visit to cross-county rival Snake River on Thursday with hopes of avenging a 3-2 loss a couple of weeks ago.
The end result was an 11-strikeout, one-hit shutout by Firth sophomore Trevor Gemar and a 7-0 win for Firth.
Snake River just couldn’t seem to buy a break in the game, and to add insult to injury, they committed a pair of errors in the game as well.
“This was a good win for us,” Firth coach Scott Adams said. “This may have been the most complete game that we have played this year as far as fielding, hitting, and pitching that we have had. It is the right time of the year for us to be playing well.”
Seniors Ben Park and Kai Park led the offense as the former had a pair of hits and two runs batted in and the latter a hit, two walks, and three quality at bats.
“Our seniors came to the front today and showed the younger players how the game is played,” Adams said. “That is what you want to see at this time of year.”
It wasn’t just the seniors who shined on this cold, windy Idaho spring day, as Gemar was dynamite on the mound. He mixed his pitches well, and his slow, tantalizing curveball had the batters from Snake River frozen in the batter’s box as strike after strike was rung up by the umpire.
Gemar was stellar, getting the complete game shutout, with 13 first-pitch strikes. This is the third straight game that the starters for Firth have been able to throw a complete game and also the third straight shutout for the Cougars’ pitching staff.
With the win, the Cougars move to 9-1 on the season and have yet to play a conference game. That will all change today, when the Cougars will play Salmon in Firth to kick off the Nuclear Conference schedule. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.
For Snake River, its record falls to 4-6 on the season, and the Panthers have yet to play a conference game as well. Like Firth, that will change today, when the Panthers will tangle with the American Falls Beavers on their home field with a 4 p.m. start. American Falls will bring in a 1-9 record to the contest, so it is a prime time for the Panthers to get a winning streak started with a conference victory.