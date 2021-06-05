FIRTH – The Firth Cougars Kids Basketball Camp is set to start this week, with two different levels of competition scheduled.
The first level, for boys and girls in grades 3-5, will be held daily, June 7-10, from 9-11:30 a.m.
The second level, for boys and girls in grades 6-8, will be held daily June 7-10 from 1-3:30 p.m.
Both levels will be held in the Firth High School gymnasium.
This camp will work on all fundamentals of the game including but not limited to defense, shooting, passing, dribbling, offensive skill and much, much more. There will be games played daily and every person who attends will participate on a team.
There will also be special awards given for 1 on 1 champion, 3 on 3 champion, hot shot champion, and free throw champion.
Awards will be given at each level and every day. In addition, all campers will receive a t-shirt from the camp.
The cost is $40 to pre-register by calling coach Scott Adams at 757-3802 or 357-3894, or make checks payable to Scott Adams or Firth boys’ basketball, and there is a $45 registration at the door on the first day of camp.
Everyone should wear basketball attire with good, clean basketball shoes and bring plenty of water to help prevent dehydration.