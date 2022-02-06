FIRTH – The Firth Cougars, who have battled everything from illness to injury, struck for gold on Friday night as they hosted the North Fremont Huskies to Firth for a regular season Nuclear conference contest.
Meeting at the Firth Cougars Gymnasium on the campus of Firth High School, the North Fremont Huskies, ranked number one in the State with a 15-1 record and the Firth Cougars, who have been struggling with injuries and illness went through an emotional Senior Night presentation for both the Cougars and the senior cheerleaders.
Then came the most emotional part of the ceremony, as Senior Angel Arriaga, who has not missed a practice or game all season despite having to rehabilitate an injured knee suffered during football season, was on the floor and accepting the opening game tip and allowed to get the ball into forecourt before the game was stopped and the ball handed over to the Huskies. The crowed roared their approval of the gesture and the tears were flowing freely in the stands and on the bench.
As play began for real, the Huskies showed that they had shown up with the intent to try and run the Cougars out of their own gym. They may have been patient on offense, as were the Cougars, but the Huskies took advantage of every miscue by the Cougars and every opening that they found in the Cougar defense to open up a quick 6-0 lead, prompting Cougar Head Coach Scott Adams to call a time-out. Just a couple of minutes later, the score was now 11-0 in favor of North Fremont and a second time-out was being called.
In all, Firth would use three time outs in the first quarter, trying to get the lid on the basket and the Huskies slowed down, but when the buzzer sounded to end the first quarter, Firth found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-2 score and in danger of getting blown out of their own facility.
The second quarter was a totally different animal beginning with a long three point basket from the hands of Austin Jacobsen that got things going for Firth. Suddenly the lid was off the Firth basket, the offense was flowing freely and the defense was rewarded with a couple of 'player control fouls' on North Fremont and the Cougars were chipping away at the lead. When Kamren Longhurst hit an inside bucket following a turnover by North Fremont, the Cougars had cut the lead to just two points at 15-13, making the run by the Cougars stand at 13-1 and it was a whole new ball game. Just moments later, it would be a basket by Burton Park that would tie the game at 15 with just 2:45 left until halftime.
The crowd was loud, the students were stomping their feet and the cheerleaders could barely be heard from across the floor, but the Cougars were back in the game in a big way and if it hadn't been for some scoring heroics by Husky star Jordan Lenz, the Cougars would have grabbed the lead.
When the buzzer sounded and sent the teams to the locker rooms for the half time intermission, the Cougars were still within two points and the score stood at North Fremont 19 and Firth 17, a far cry from where it had been only minutes earlier.
It is often said the games are won and lost based upon the half time adjustments that are made, especially in close contests. If that is truly the case, then Firth Head Coach Scott Adams worked his magic on Friday night because it was an even more aggressive defensive team that came out of the locker room than went into it. The offense was flowing and players were getting open when they had not been able to during the first quarter.
The second half began with a pair of long range three points off the hands of senior Sam Park and suddenly the Cougars found themselves in the lead at 25-21 and it was a whole new atmosphere within the gym itself. The lead would increase during the third period, one in which the Cougars would outscore the Huskies by the score of 15-6 and take a seven point advantage into the fourth period.
North Fremont has not been ranked number one for the entire season this year without a reason. They are a very good team and they stood at 15 and 1 for a reason. They have also been the Idaho State 2A champions in both 2019 and 2020, so they know how to play the game and nothing scares them. They have been in this position before and the knowledge that they could overcome that kind of a lead and win has been instilled in them minds for several years and they set about cutting into the lead and looking for yet another win.
The Cougars also have a tradition, that of seven Idaho State Championship banners hanging on the south wall of the gymnasium.
For every basket that North Fremont would score in the fourth quarter, the Cougars found a way to match it and fight as the Huskies would, the Cougars were clawing and scratching on their own, keeping the margin at seven all through the final eight minutes of play and when the final buzzer would go off, the Cougars had knocked off the top ranked 2A team in the State of Idaho 49-42.
With second ranked Ambrose also losing this week, there very well could be a new number one team in Idaho and it could just be Melba. The win certainly should get Firth some votes as well as the teams wrap up their regular season and look forward to District 6 Tournament play.
NORTH FREMONT 14 5 6 17 42
FIRTH 2 15 15 17 49
Leading scorers
North Fremont (42): A.J. Hill, 3; Jordan Lenz, 21; Max Palmer, 8; Hank Richardson, 2; Dax Cherry, 3; Angel Romero, 2; Jacob Hill, 3
Firth (49): Sam Park, 10; Burton Park, 10; Austin Jacobsen, 7; Travis Hampton, 8; Bridger Holley, 2; Kyle Jacobsen, 4; Kamren Longhurst, 8