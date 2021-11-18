ST. ANTHONY – When you have a young team and are rebuilding, road trips can be a bit of an adventure.
The Firth Lady Cougars found that out Wednesday night, already beginning the game missing a starter in Kirdy Jolley, who suffered a sprained ankle the night before. Making the long trip north to St. Anthony to take on the 3A Cougars of South Fremont, there was a little bit of everything that faced the young Cougars of Firth.
The first half saw the scoring very low, as neither team could seem to find the range from the field and the Firth quintet was trying to work with only six varsity players and an extra sophomore from the JV team to give them at least seven suited players.
Both teams fought to find a rhythm and the ball just wasn’t cooperating as shot after shot clanged off the rim. By the time the intermission rolled around, the two teams had battled to a 13-12 score, in favor of the South Fremont bunch.
The second half must have been as close to a nightmare as the Firth Cougars could have imagined. They continued to struggle from the field, while they watched the South Fremont squad sink basket after basket. By the time the buzzer mercifully sounded to end the third quarter, the South Fremont girls had outscored the Firth girls 18-2, not something that anyone would have expected the way that the first half had gone.
Resilient as young players are, the Firth ladies came out for the fourth and final quarter as if nothing had happened yet in the game. Trailing by a score of 31-14, it was as if the scoreboard read 0-0 as far as the Firth Cougars were concerned.
They started to run their offense more efficiently and suddenly the ball started to drop into the basket. The quarter became a win for Firth as they outplayed South Fremont and did so on the scoreboard as well, beating the South Fremont squad 18-16 in that final period. It may have only been a small win, but if you begin winning enough of the small battles, the wars tend to take care of themselves.
The final score for the game was 47-32, but the Firth Lady Cougars proved to themselves that they are every bit as good as their northern neighbors and the rematch later this year could produce a totally different outcome, we shall see.
Next up for Firth will be a Friday night contest against Bingham County rival Aberdeen which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Firth High School. Aberdeen downed American Falls on Wednesday night and will be looking to go 2-0 on the season while Firth will be looking to put the Wednesday game behind them and start fresh with the Tigers.
FIRTH 12 2 18 — 32
SOUTH FREMONT 13 18 16 — 47
Firth scoring (32): Piper Clayson, 1; Macie Mecham, 11; Bridget Leslie, 3; Rylee Nielson, 3; Daytona Folkman, 5; Emrey Guthrie, 9