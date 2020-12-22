MALAD – It was almost predictable. In fact, it almost became a repeat of the earlier game between Malad and Firth that took place in the first week of the season and which Firth won the game by a 48-24 margin in girls’ basketball.
Then the Lady Cougars put the clamps on the Lady Dragons with a stifling defense in the second quarter, shutting out the poor shooting Malad squad. With that shutdown, followed by a two-point quarter in the third, the Lady Cougars were on their way to an Idaho Mercy Rule slaying of the Lady Dragons Monday night with a final score of 48-16 in a non-conference contest between the two 2A competitors.
The Lady Cougars opened the game on a 12-0 run, in fact the first three baskets were all layups with a foul, but the Lady Cougars just didn’t convert on the free throws. By the time Malad nailed a pair of three-pointers near the end of the opening quarter, the writing was on the wall, so to speak.
With the first quarter already in the books and Firth leading 14-6, coach Sharla Cook was already liberally substituting her younger players to get them some playing time.
Both freshmen who suited up for the Lady Cougars — Daytona Folkman and Bridget Leslie — were in the game early and played together, looking like the backcourt tandem of the future. They each took a turn at running the offense and each had a basket in the game, so there is talent set for down the road.
Kirdy Jolley also saw significant playing time and netted a basket as well.
The second period was a continuation of the first, only the Lady Dragons could find no help from the basket and their multiple turnovers turned into basket after basket by the Lady Cougars. When the buzzer mercifully sounded to end the first half, the Lady Cougars found themselves ahead by the tune of a 30-6 margin and the bus was already warming up in the parking lot for the ride home.
Things didn’t get any better during the third and fourth quarters, as the Lady Cougars kept up the pressure offensively and the Lady Dragons were helpless to do anything about it. Malad did get a couple of two-point baskets late in the third quarter, but the two teams went into the fourth period with Firth leading 40-10 and it was just a matter of letting the clock run down and out and the teams to hit the showers.
Firth went to a four-corners style offense, trying to run the clock and get out of the gym while Malad was desperately trying anything it could to get a point or two on the board.
When the final eight minutes of the game finally ran off the clock, the Lady Cougars had added another eight points to their score and Malad finally got a couple of buckets to fall and the final score went into the books.
Both teams will head into the holiday break and begin preparing for the start of serious conference play in January.
With the win, Firth is now 5-4 on the season. They will face off against South Fremont when school is back in session after the holiday break. That game will take place on Jan. 5 at South Fremont with a tip off at 7:30 p.m.
FIRTH 48 MALAD 16
Firth (48): Cassi Robbins 7, Brooklyn Clayson 3, Kiley Mecham 2, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 6, Megan Jolley 8, Hailey Barker 10, Kirdy Jolley 2, Daytona Folkman
Malad (16): Brooklyn Gross 3, Shannen Hudnell 2, Riley Dorius 2, Madison Green 9