FIRTH – The Firth High School Lady Cougars Annual Varsity Basketball Camp is set to begin on Monday, June 8, and run through Wednesday, June 10, with sessions each morning beginning at 9 a.m.
This camp is primarily designed for varsity level athletes and will cover a wide variety of topics including shooting, passing, dribbling, offensive sets and defensive set.
The Lady Cougars have traditionally been a contender in the very difficult Nuclear Conference and this year should be no different.
The Lady Cougars advanced to a state play in game a year ago and only graduated one starter and one reserve from that team.
There will be open registration prior to the start of the camp and all girls eligible to participate in the varsity level basketball are welcome to attend.
The girls’ basketball team has been participating in open gym practices for a couple of weeks at Firth High School, where the varsity camp will be conducted.
The camp will be under the direction of state tournament winning coach Sharla Cook.