LAKE CITY -- The Firth Lady Cougars swept through the 2A state volleyball tournament bracket undefeated, handing the Nampa Christian Lady Trojans a 3-1 defeat in the championship match to bring home the blue trophy of state champions Saturday night.
The Lady Cougars defeated St. Maries 3-0, Melba 3-0 on Friday, then on Saturday topped arch nemesis Malad 3-1 before topping Nampa Christian 3-1 to earn the championship.
"I cannot tell you how blessed we feel beating such good teams on the way to the title," head coach Elda Park said. "These girls have worked hard and they are the true champions this year. They were relentless in their play this weekend."
The Cougars had earlier swept through the Nuclear Conference without losing a single set and going 33-0 in games won during conference and district tournament play.
The win follows up a 2018 season in which they lost to Malad in two matches to finish second in the state.
The Lady Cougars have been a regular to the state tournament under Park, winning the district tournament seven of the past eight years. This is Park's first state tournament title as volleyball coach at Firth High School.
