FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars charged out to a 6-0 lead, then had to hold off the Soda Springs Lady Cardinals for a 7-5, non-conference win in a battle of 2A teams.
The Lady Cougars, who put up zeros in the first two innings, got their bats going in the bottom of the third, when they were able to plate a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead. They would add four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when singles by Bridget Leslie, Tiffany Russell and Liberty Park did the trick for Firth.
With pitching ace Megan Jolley in the circle for Firth, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Lady Cougars would win the game, but when the Lady Cougars made a couple of fielding miscues, the Cardinals were able to rally in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Lady Cardinals picked up a pair or runs in the top of the sixth and added three more in the top of the seventh to make the game close at the end.
The real story of the game was the patience and calmness with which Jolley worked through the game and the potential trouble in the later innings. The senior simply was not going to let this game get away and was using her usual repertoire of pitches to keep the Lady Cardinal batters off stride and off the base paths for the majority of the game. In the process, she pitched the entire seven innings, and although she gave up eight hits and five runs, only one of the runs was earned, the rest the direct cause of several Firth errors. Jolley would end up striking out 11 in the game while walking five.
The Lady Cougars were strong at the plate, knocking 13 hits in the game, with Tiffany Russell, Megan Jolley, Hailey Barker and Bridget Leslie all collecting multiple hits in the contest. Russell collected three hits while the other three all had a pair of knocks. Only two of the 10 players who saw playing time failed to collect a hit.
Liberty Park and Megan Jolley each had a pair of runs batted in to lead the Lady Cougars in that category.
With the win, the Lady Cougars evened up their record at 4-4, 1-1 in Nuclear Conference play and will be in action again on Tuesday, April 6, when they will travel to Montpelier to take on the Bear Lake Lady Bears in another non-conference battle. Game time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
SODA SPRINGS 000 002 3 — 5 8 1
FIRTH 002 401 X — 7 13 3
Soda Springs
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Hill 4 0 3 0 0 0
Ozhurn 3 0 1 0 1 2
Erickson 4 1 2 0 0 1
Somsen 4 2 2 0 0 2
Peterson 3 0 0 0 1 1
Billman 4 0 0 1 0 1
Veile 4 0 0 0 0 3
Pelayo 3 0 0 0 0 1
Housley 0 1 0 0 3 0
Pendlebay 0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 5 8 1 5 11
Batting 2B: Hill 2
TB: Hill 5, Ozhurn, Erickson 2, Somsen 2
RBI: Billman
ROE: Billman 2
SB: Billman 2
TotalsTeam QAB: 15 (44.12%)
Hill 3, Ozhurn, Erickson 3, Somsen, Peterson 2, Veile, Pelayo, Housley 3
Team LOB: 8FieldingE: Billman
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 4 2 3 1 0 0
Liberty Park 4 0 1 2 0 3
Megan Jolley 4 1 2 2 0 2
Hailey Barker 4 0 2 1 0 1
Brooklyn Clayson 3 0 0 0 1 3
Piper Clayson 3 1 1 0 0 1
Mallory Erickson 2 1 1 0 0 1
Katelynn Lindhartsen 3 1 1 0 0 1
Bridget Leslie 3 1 2 1 0 0
Jalynn Arriaga 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 31 7 13 7 1 13
Batting 2B: Megan Jolley, Katelynn Lindhartsen
TB: Hailey Barker 2, Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 3, Bridget Leslie 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen 2, Liberty Park, Tiffany Russell 3
RBI: Hailey Barker, Megan Jolley 2, Bridget Leslie, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell
ROE: Tiffany Russell
SB: Hailey Barker, Tiffany Russell
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (37.50%)
Jalynn Arriaga, Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park, Tiffany Russell 3
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 2
Soda Springs
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Hill 4.0 79 .658 11 6 6 9 1 0
Ozhurn 2.0 30 .767 2 1 0 4 0 0
Totals 6.0 109 .688 13 7 6 13 1 0
Pitching L Hill WP: Hill
Pitches-Strikes: Hill 79-52, Ozhurn 30-23
Groundouts-Flyouts: Hill 1-0, Ozhurn 1-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Hill 13-23, Ozhurn 8-9
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 7.0 119 .605 8 5 1 11 5 0
Totals 7.0 119 .605 8 5 1 11 5 0
Pitching W Megan Jolley Pitches-Strikes: Megan Jolley 119-72
Groundouts-Flyouts: Megan Jolley 4-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Megan Jolley 16-34
Stats provided by Game Changer