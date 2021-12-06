FIRTH — The Lady Cougars got a taste of the team they are trying to work toward, the defending state champion Melba Mustangs. The Mustangs, noticeably taller, faster and stronger than the young Lady Cougars, put on a show on Friday night as they shook off a slow first quarter and stormed to an impressive 53-26 win over the homestanding Firth squad.
It wasn’t as if the Lady Cougars simply stood on the sidelines and watched the game, they didn’t, as they fought tooth and nail with the more experienced Mustangs for the entire 32 minutes and showed signs of improvement and heart and grit that we have all come to know as trademarks of a Sharla Cook coached squad. The Lady Cougars are getting better, it just may not be as fast as we would have liked and the early season loss of post player Kirdy Jolley hasn’t helped matters at all.
“Losing Kirdy in that first game to a torn ACL really set us back a bit,” Cook said. “We are getting better, you can see it in every practice, in every game, it is just tough with only seven players on the varsity and starting four sophomores makes it a real learning process.”
The opening quarter was as hard nosed a battle as you might ever want to see, as the Lady Cougars and Melba went back and forth, with good defense, as the Mustangs edged ahead by the score of 6-4 after the first eight minutes.
Firth opened up in a 2-3 zone to try and limit the second chance opportunities for Melba to score on the offensive end with their height advantage. The plan worked, but it also started to get the Lady Cougars into a bit of foul trouble early on.
When the second period opened, the Mustangs went to a full court press and that started to open up the offense as Melba was able to start turning Firth turnovers into points and by the time the two teams went to the locker rooms for the intermission, the Mustangs had opened up a 23-7 lead.
As the game wore on in the third and fourth periods, it was more of the same, every time that Melba felt the pace was slowing down, here came the full court pressure and the trapping defense and the young Cougars were learning on the job as they kept battling back. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third period, the lead had grown to 33-12 and they were emptying their bench.
The Cougars kept battling and with Piper Clayson and Daytona Folkman heating up from the field, the Lady Cougars were having their best quarter of the night, scoring 14 points. Melba was still rolling, which is what good teams do, and they eventually would close things out with a 20-14 fourth quarter to seal the deal, winning the game by the final of 53-26.
The game may have gone into the books as a loss for Firth, but in the minds of the coaches and players, it has to look more like a win than you may think. These young ladies are learning and getting better and there will be brighter days ahead for them.
With the play of Clayson and Folkman and the emergence of Macie Mecham and Emrey Guthrie (Guthrie being pulled up off of the junior varsity to replace the injured Kirdy Jolley), this group of sophomores is banding with senior Aryiah Burnett and junior Ryliee Nielson to form what is becoming a respectable team. As that growth continues, the lessons will begin to turn into wins and the team will be a force to contend with.
MELBA 6 17 10 20 — 53
FIRTH 4 3 5 14 — 26
Individual scoring
Melba (53): Keylee Wilson, 10; Hallie Arnold, 10; Kendall Clark, 17; Laura Forsgren, 2; Erika Hunter, 5; Brooklynn Dayley, 9
Firth (26): Piper Clayson, 8; Macie Mecham, 6; Emrey Guthrie, 2: Rylee Nielson, 1; Daytona Folkman, 9