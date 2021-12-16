FIRTH – It was a case of almost for the Lady Cougars of Firth on Tuesday night when they hosted the West Jefferson Panthers in a Nuclear Conference girls’ basketball game.
Firth almost got the better of the Panthers as they tied the score late in the game, only to let it slip away moments later,
Firth almost picked up a conference win in the process, which will become so important at the turn of the year and conference play takes the precedent in all of basketball in Idaho.
And they almost raised their own expectations to the point that their confidence will carry them through some of the tough games they will face in the second half of the season.
That is a lot of almosts, but that shows this young team is growing in leaps and bounds and doing so together, which means they are learning to work and play together and getting better with each passing game. They are about to turn the corner and turn these close losses into wins, watch and see.
The Lady Cougars fell behind by as many as 10 points in the game before a furious fourth quarter rally brought them to within three points at 33-30 West Jefferson.
That is when sophomore Emrey Guthrie let fly with a three pointer that hit nothing but the bottom of the net to tie the score at 33, with less than a minute remaining in the game.
West Jefferson came back to hit the game winner seconds later to give the Panthers the win at 25-33.
The Lady Cougars were be back in action on Thursday evening, when they traveled to Salmon for another Nuclear Conference game that will have a tipoff at 7:30 p.m. The Salmon squad is 2-2 on the season, with wins at Challis and Darby, Mont. Their losses have come at the hands of South Fremont and Butte County.