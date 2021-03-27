FRUITLAND – The Lady Cougars of Firth traveled to Fruitland for the start of the two-day Fruitland Softball Tournament and promptly gave the host team a taste of what they hope will be the start of a winning streak after only one game this season.
Coach Elda Park sent pitcher Megan Jolley to the circle and the senior hurler responded with a complete game one-hitter, while striking out 13 batters and walking one.
The big key in the game is that Firth did not have a single error in the contest after a game against Bear Lake in which they gave up several errors in a 4-1 loss.
Firth downed the Grizzlies 4-1, evening their season record at 1-1.
Firth had eight hits on the game and accumulated 10 steals in the contest.
Hailey Barker would lead the offense with two hits and had two of the teams stolen bases. Katelyn Lindshartsen would lead the team in that category with three.
This game was more about the pitching as Jolley threw 98 pitches during the contest while striking out 13 Grizzlies along the way. She surrendered just one run on one hit and only walked one batter along the way.
It is always tough in a tournament when you face teams from a high classification, and it was exactly that when the Firth Lady Cougars had to face off against Jerome in the second game of the Fruitland Tournament.
The Tigers, from the 4A classification proved to be just a little to much for the game Firth Lady Cougars, who would fall by the final score of 18-5.
Jerome scored seven runs in the top of the second inning, after Firth had tied the game at 2 runs apiece in the bottom of the opening stanza.
The Lady Cougars weren’t going to quit by any stretch of the imagination, coming right back with three runs in the in the third, but when the Tigers answered with eight runs in the fifth inning, the game was all but over.
Mallory Erickson took the loss for the Cougars, lasting two and a third innings, but allowing seven hits and seven runs in the contest while striking out three batters along the way.
The Lady Cougars did manage ten hits in the contest, with Jolley, Erickson and Barker all getting multiple hits in the game.
FIRTH 011 010 1 — 4 8 0
FRUITLAND 000 100 0 — 1 1 0
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 4 0 1 0 0 0
Mallory Erickson 4 0 1 0 0 2
Megan Jolley 3 2 1 0 1 0
Hailey Barker 4 1 2 0 0 0
Liberty Park 3 0 0 1 1 2
Brooklyn Clayson 2 1 1 0 1 0
Brooklynn Johnson 3 0 1 0 0 1
Katelynn Lindhartsen 2 0 1 0 1 1
Jalynn Arriaga 3 0 0 0 0 2
Piper Clayson — — — — — -
Totals 28 4 8 1 4 8
Batting2B: Hailey Barker 2
TB: Hailey Barker 4, Brooklyn Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Brooklynn Johnson, Megan Jolley, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Tiffany Russell
RBI: Liberty Park
HBP: Brooklyn Clayson
SB: Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Brooklynn Johnson, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (36.36%)
Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Brooklynn Johnson, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park 4
Team LOB: 8
Fruitland
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#7 2 1 1 0 0 1
#2 3 0 0 1 0 0
#8 2 0 0 0 1 0
#1 3 0 0 0 0 2
#6 3 0 0 0 0 3
#16 3 0 0 0 0 3
#14 2 0 0 0 0 0
#4 2 0 0 0 0 2
#10 2 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 22 1 1 1 1 13
Batting3B: #7
TB: #7 3
RBI: #2
HBP: #7
SB: #7 2, #8
TotalsTeam QAB: 10 (41.67%)
#7 2, #2, #8, #6 2, #16, #14, #4, #10
Team LOB: 2
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 7.0 98 .602 1 1 1 13 1 0
Totals 7.0 98 .602 1 1 1 13 1 0
Pitching W: Megan Jolley
HBP: Megan Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: Megan Jolley 98-59
Groundouts-Flyouts: Megan Jolley 5-3
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Megan Jolley 11-24
Fruitland
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#14 7.0 104 .635 8 4 4 8 4 0
Totals 7.0 104 .635 8 4 4 8 4 0
Pitching L: #14
HBP: #14
Pitches-Strikes: #14 104-66
Groundouts-Flyouts: #14 8-4
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #14 19-33
JEROME 271 08X X — 18 17 0
FIRTH 203 00X X — 5 10 3
Jerome
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#1 4 3 2 0 1 0
#0 5 3 4 2 0 0
#2 3 3 3 3 2 0
#4 5 2 3 3 0 1
#3 4 2 3 2 0 0
#7 3 0 1 1 0 2
#8 2 2 0 0 1 2
#6 2 1 0 0 2 0
#5 4 1 1 1 0 2
##9 0 1 0 0 0 0
#12 — — — — — -
Totals 32 18 17 12 6 7
Batting2B: #0, #2, #4, #5
3B: #0, #7
TB: #1 2, #0 7, #2 4, #4 4, #3 3, #7 3, #5 2
RBI: #0 2, #2 3, #4 3, #3 2, #7, #5
ROE: #1
HBP: #7, #8
SB: #1 2, #0 2, #2 2, #3 3, #8 2, #6, #5, ##9
TotalsTeam QAB: 21 (52.50%)
#1, #0 3, #2 4, #4 4, #3 2, #7, #8, #6 3, #5 2
Team LOB: 7
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 3 1 1 0 0 0
Mallory Erickson 3 1 2 0 0 0
Megan Jolley 3 2 3 1 0 0
Hailey Barker 3 1 3 1 0 0
Liberty Park 2 0 0 1 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 3 0 1 0 0 2
Brooklynn Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 2
Katelynn Lindhartsen 3 0 0 0 0 3
Jalynn Arriaga 3 0 0 0 0 1
Piper Clayson — — — — — -
Totals 26 5 10 3 0 8
Batting2B: Hailey Barker 2
TB: Hailey Barker 5, Brooklyn Clayson, Mallory Erickson 2, Megan Jolley 3, Tiffany Russell
RBI: Hailey Barker, Megan Jolley, Liberty Park
FC: Liberty Park
HBP: Liberty Park
SB: Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson, Megan Jolley, Liberty Park 2, Tiffany Russell
TotalsTeam QAB: 7 (25.93%)
Hailey Barker 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 2
Team LOB: 7FieldingE: Hailey Barker, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley
Jerome
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#12 5.0 80 .750 10 5 5 8 0 0
Totals 5.0 80 .750 10 5 5 8 0 0
Pitching W: #12
HBP: #12
Pitches-Strikes: #12 80-60
Groundouts-Flyouts: #12 5-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #12 20-27
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 2.0 55 .691 8 9 3 3 0 0
Mallory Erickson 2.1 65 .523 7 7 7 3 4 0
Katelynn Lindhartsen 0.2 18 .389 2 2 2 1 2 0
Totals 5.0 138 .572 17 18 12 7 6 0
Pitching L: Mallory Erickson
HBP: Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley
Pitches-Strikes: Mallory Erickson 65-34, Megan Jolley 55-38, Katelynn Lindhartsen 18-7
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mallory Erickson 0-4, Megan Jolley 1-1, Katelynn Lindhartsen 0-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mallory Erickson 9-19, Megan Jolley 9-16, Katelynn Lindhartsen 2-5
PAYETTE 5(10)1 1XX X — 17 13 0
FIRTH 002 3XX X — 5 8 6
Payette
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
#4 3 2 1 2 1 0
#10 4 1 2 2 0 0
#12 2 4 1 1 1 0
#27 4 3 4 7 0 0
#5 3 2 1 0 1 0
#6 3 1 1 1 0 0
#3 3 0 0 0 0 1
#8 1 2 0 0 0 0
#13 4 2 2 0 0 0
#17 2 2 1 0 0 0
PlayerA — — — — — -
Totals 29 17 13 13 3 1
Batting2B: #27, #17
3B: #27
HR: #4, #12, #27
TB: #4 4, #10 2, #12 4, #27 10, #5, #6, #13 2, #17 2
RBI: #4 2, #10 2, #12, #27 7, #6
ROE: #4, #10, #12, #5, #17
HBP: #12, #6, #17
SB: #4, #10, #12, #27, #5, #6, #17, #8
TotalsTeam QAB: 16 (45.71%)
#4 2, #10 2, #12 3, #27 4, #5, #6 2, #13, #17
Team LOB: 6
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 3 1 2 0 0 1
Mallory Erickson 1 1 0 0 2 1
Megan Jolley 3 0 2 2 0 0
Hailey Barker 2 0 1 0 1 1
Liberty Park 3 0 1 1 0 0
Brooklyn Clayson 2 0 0 0 0 1
Piper Clayson 2 1 1 0 0 0
Katelynn Lindhartsen 2 1 0 0 0 2
Jalynn Arriaga 2 1 1 1 0 1
Totals 20 5 8 4 3 7
BattingTB: Jalynn Arriaga, Hailey Barker, Piper Clayson, Megan Jolley 2, Liberty Park, Tiffany Russell 2
RBI: Jalynn Arriaga, Megan Jolley 2, Liberty Park
SB: Piper Clayson, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley, Tiffany Russell 3
TotalsTeam QAB: 11 (47.83%)
Hailey Barker 2, Piper Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson 3, Megan Jolley 2, Katelynn Lindhartsen, Liberty Park
Team LOB: 6FieldingE: Piper Clayson 2, Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 2, Liberty Park
Payette
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
#10 3.0 58 .569 4 2 2 5 2 0
#8 1.0 35 .600 4 3 2 2 1 0
Totals 4.0 93 .581 8 5 4 7 3 0
Pitching W: #8
Pitches-Strikes: #10 58-33, #8 35-21
Groundouts-Flyouts: #10 2-2, #8 1-0
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: #10 10-15, #8 5-8
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 1.2 73 .589 10 14 10 1 3 2
Mallory Erickson 2.1 44 .545 3 3 1 0 0 1
Totals 4.0 117 .573 13 17 11 1 3 3
Pitching L: Mallory Erickson
HBP: Mallory Erickson, Megan Jolley 2
Pitches-Strikes: Mallory Erickson 44-24, Megan Jolley 73-43
Groundouts-Flyouts: Mallory Erickson 3-4, Megan Jolley 2-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Mallory Erickson 6-14, Megan Jolley 12-21
