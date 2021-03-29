FIRTH – A contest touted as being decided between strikeout pitchers for the Snake River Lady Panthers and the Firth Lady Cougars was thrown a curveball by the coaches.
Firth played it tight to the vest by starting their star Megan Jolley and she produced with a fine nine-strikeout performance,
But Kay Martin, the wily coach of Snake River, started Halle Leavitt instead of fireballing Lindsie Larsen, trying not to use her too much, following a 17-strikeout performance on Tuesday. Larsen did come into the game to pitch the final four innings and she did show her stuff, striking out 10 Lady Cougars in the those final four innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars got the jump in the game and scored a 7-4 win over the Lady Panthers in a game that was entertaining to the 150 or so fans who showed up on a bright sunny day that was deceptively cool.
The Lady Panthers got things started in the top of the first inning, scoring four times and looked to be on their way to a win. Firth starting pitcher Megan Jolley overcame the early game jitters and went the distance, striking out nine and only walking four. She did give up five hits and the four first inning runs, but she was clutch from the second inning on as she shut the Lady Panthers down with some great defense behind her. Her team caught everything that was coming at them, not committing any errors and not extending innings with fielding miscues, something that had cost them a couple of games earlier in the season.
Snake River, on the other hand, never really recovered from the Firth half of the second inning, when they scored five times to take the lead. The Lady Cougars never really looked back after that and rode the pitching arm of Jolley to the win.
In that second inning, the Lady Cougars saw Bridget Leslie single on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs. She was followed by Mallory Erickson who would score another run on a groundout, scored a run on a steal and a single by Lindhailsen for the fifth run in the inning.
The Lady Cougars scored a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Megan Jolley and Hailey Barker each scored, pushing the lead out to 7-4, where it would end up two innings later.
The win moves Firth’s record to 2-3 on the season, while the Lady Panthers dropped back to 2-2 on the year.
Snake River will be in action again on Tuesday when they play South Fremont at Snake River with game time set for 4:30 p.m.
Firth will take on an undefeated West Jefferson squad on Tuesday as well, with game time set for 4 p.m. and the game will be held at Firth High School.
SNAKE RIVER 400 000 0 — 4 5 0
FIRTH 050 020 X — 7 4 0
Snake River
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Caselle Howell 4 1 1 0 0 0
Maecie White 3 1 2 0 1 0
Halle Leavitt 2 1 0 0 2 1
Lyndsie Larsen 3 1 1 1 0 0
Addie Campbell 3 0 0 1 0 2
Carly Phillips 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cadence Bishop 1 0 0 0 0 0
Ashlynn Wright 2 0 1 0 1 1
Kamri Later 2 0 0 0 0 1
Hailee Nash 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jordynne Austin 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cassidy Lillya 1 0 0 0 0 1
Totals 25 4 5 2 4 9
Batting 2B: Ashlynn Wright
TB: Lyndsie Larsen, Caselle Howell, Maecie White 2, Ashlynn Wright 2
RBI: Lyndsie Larsen, Addie Campbell
HBP: Carly Phillips
SB: Halle Leavitt 2, Maecie White, Ashlynn Wright
CS: Maecie White
TotalsTeam QAB: 14 (46.67%)
Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt 3, Caselle Howell 2, Maecie White 3, Ashlynn Wright 2, Addie Campbell, Kamri Later, Hailee Nash
Team LOB: 5
Firth
Lineup AB R H RBI BB SO
Tiffany Russell 2 0 0 0 0 0
Liberty Park 3 0 1 0 0 1
Megan Jolley 1 1 0 0 2 0
Hailey Barker 1 2 1 0 2 0
Brooklyn Clayson 2 1 0 0 1 2
Brooklyn Johnson 3 0 0 0 0 3
Piper Clayson 1 1 0 0 1 1
Bridget Leslie 3 1 1 1 0 1
Mallory Erickson 3 0 0 1 0 2
Kaitlyn Lindhailsen 2 1 1 1 0 1
Totals 21 7 4 3 6 11
Batting TB: L Park, H Barker, B Leslie, K Lindhailsen
RBI: B Leslie, M Erickson, K Lindhailsen
SB: M Jolley, H Barker 2, B Leslie, K Lindhailsen 2
CS: L Park
TotalsTeam QAB: 12 (44.44%)
L Park, M Jolley 2, H Barker 2, B Clayson, B Johnson, P Clayson 2, B Leslie 2, M Erickson
Team LOB: 2
Snake River
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Halle Leavitt 2.0 45 .556 3 5 5 1 3 0
Lyndsie Larsen 4.0 68 .647 1 2 0 10 3 0
Totals 6.0 113 .611 4 7 5 11 6 0
Pitching L: Halle Leavitt
WP: Lyndsie Larsen, Halle Leavitt
Pitches-Strikes: Lyndsie Larsen 68-44, Halle Leavitt 45-25
Groundouts-Flyouts: Lyndsie Larsen 2-0, Halle Leavitt 3-1
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: Lyndsie Larsen 10-16, Halle Leavitt 9-11
Firth
Pitching IP #P S% H R ER SO BB HR
Megan Jolley 7.0 118 .568 5 4 4 9 4 0
Totals 7.0 118 .568 5 4 4 9 4 0
Pitching W: M Jolley
HBP: M Jolley
WP: M Jolley 2
Pitches-Strikes: M Jolley 118-67
Groundouts-Flyouts: M Jolley 5-5
First pitch strikes-Batters faced: M Jolley 15-30
Stats by Game Changer