FIRTH - Just one day after the Lady Cougars of Firth had gone down to defeat at the hands of the home standing West Jefferson Lady Panthers, they returned home to the friendly confines of the gym on the campus of Firth High School, welcomed in Salmon for an elimination game in the District 6, 2A Basketball Tournament and proved that they were indeed much improved over the course of the year and deserved another chance to continue play and advance on in the tournament.
Taking charge early on in the game, the Lady Cougars rode the scoring of junior post player Riley Nielson's 21 points and the support of Macie Mecham and Daytona Folkman's ten points each to take down the Salmon squad who had lost the previous night to top seeded Ririe.
The final score in the game was Firth 58 and Salmon 36 in the elimination contest which ended Salmon's season.
Next up for the the Lady Cougars will be a Saturday evening contest against North Fremont, at North Fremont that is slated to begin at 7 pm. That game will also be an elimination contest, but with the young Lady Cougars playing the way that they can, this could well be a nail biting game that could go either way. Previous games with North Fremont were both close, one of them a four point loss that could have gone either way, so the improving Cougars should be given a strong chance in here.
The Lady Cougars, whose lone senior commented after Senior Night, “We have grown closer and closer together as the season has gone on,” Aryiah Burnett said. “We all got together and pledged to give 120 % in practice and everything that we have in the games to keep this season going. We are getting better and we know it and we are all playing as one for the rest of the season.”
With an attitude like that, there is no reason why the Lady Cougars don't have a great chance at an upset, especially in a game like an elimination contest, like they will be facing on Saturday.
In other action in the Nuclear Conference, District 6 2A Tournament on Tuesday night, West Jefferson downed North Fremont 42-38, sending West Jefferson up against Ririe on Saturday as well, with the 7 pm tip off at Ririe guaranteeing the winner a berth at the Idaho State 2A Girls Basketball Championship.