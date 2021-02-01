FIRTH – As the Nuclear Conference girls' basketball season winds down, every conference win or loss is a big thing and Firth knew this as they prepared for Wednesday night's game with Salmon.
As it turned out, the Lady Cougars stepped up big, used everyone on the bench who dressed for the game and came away with a solid 52-30 win over Salmon.
Exercising a solid defensive game plan, the Lady Cougars held the Salmon ball club to less than 10 points in each of the four quarters and parlayed that into the big win.
“We used all eleven players that we suited up and they all got into the scorebook,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We are very young and this experience is invaluable for the future of our program and gets some of our veteran players some rest.”
The solid play of two seniors pushed the Lady Cougars forward as Kiley Mecham scored 12 points and Hailey Barker added 17 points which allowed for the big leads early on and got the younger players into the game.
Youngsters that you will be hearing a lot about down the road such as Bridget Leslie, Mallory Erickson, Ryliee Nielson, Dayton Folkman and Kirdy Jolley all scored in the game and got a real taste of varsity basketball along the way.
FIRTH 52, SALMON 30
Salmon 7 9 7 7 — 30
Firth 15 17 14 6 — 52
SALMON (30): — Emma Dahle 2, Ariana Williams 3, Hailey Pilkerton 7, Mackay Williams 4, Taylee Matthews 4, Karissa Barney 2, Sidney Pilkerton 2, Trishelle Sygt 4, Lizzie Nelson 2
FIRTH (52): — Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Kiley Mecham 12, Bridget Leslie 2, Nicole McKinnon 7, Megan Jolley 2, Hailey Barker 17, Mallory Erickson 1, Rylee Nielson 2, Daytona Folkman 3, Kirdy Jolley 2.