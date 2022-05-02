FIRTH – The Firth Cougars set themselves up for a big run through the Nuclear Conference/2A District 6 baseball tournament as they have now beaten three straight opponents by substantial margins.
The three-game win streak follows an uncharacteristic two-game slide that came at the hands of a pair of 3A opponents, but wins over three straight league opponents by the scores of 15-11 (North Fremont), 25-0 (West Jefferson) and now 12-0 (Challis-Mackay), have the Cougars at 7-0 in conference play with only one game remaining.
Ranked as high as second in the state in 2A competition, the Cougars found themselves at fourth in the most recent coaches poll, but that will likely change in the coming week or so.
The Cougars put it all together in the last few games, combining lockdown pitching with solid hitting as was the case on Friday, when they beat Challis-Mackay in a shortened contest, 12-0, behind the pitching of Nathan Park and Burton Park, who combined on a two-hit shutout.
The bats were also alive as they cranked out 13 hits and 12 runs in the five-inning affair.
Senior Sam Park led the offense with four hits, a pair of runs scored and four runs batted in, all while leading off the lineup. You can’t ask for better leadership than that from a young man who can also throw a shutout at an opponent with the ease of a wily old veteran, which you could call him since he has been a four-year starter for this Firth program. Gabe Nelson and Strider Perry also contributed three hits and two hits, respectively, for the offense which appears to be clicking on all cylinders at the moment.
After this there was one game left to go in the regular season for Firth, who played Salmon on Saturday, April 30.
CHALLIS-MACKAY 000 000 0 — 0 2 4
FIRTH 011 214 3 — 12 13 0
Batting – Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .095 26 21 0 2 0
2 Averie Robles (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
10 Angel Mercado (Fr) .000 1 1 0 0 0
11 Jacen Farr (Fr) .000 3 1 0 0 0
12 James Wilson (Jr) .000 3 3 0 0 0
13 Dakota Woodbury (Sr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
14 Brayden Ollar (Fr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
15 Wiley Turek (Jr) .000 2 2 0 0 0
22 RJ Philps (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
23 Jarett Ollar (Sr) .333 3 3 0 1 0
27 Ruger Nicholls (Fr) .000 3 2 0 0 0
Batting – Firth
# Athlete Name Avg PA AB R H RBI
Team Totals .406 40 32 12 13 10
1 Sam Park (Sr) .800 5 5 2 4 4
2 Darrell Vasquez .000 4 3 0 0 1
3 Nathan Park .250 5 4 2 1 1
4 Burton Park .500 4 2 2 1 1
5 Cooper Leslie .333 4 3 2 1 0
10 Strider Perry .667 4 3 0 2 1
11 Gage Vasquez .000 5 4 1 0 0
12 A. Vasquez .250 5 4 1 1 2
13 Gabe Nelson .750 4 4 2 3 0
Pitching — Challis-Mackay
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 8.00 0 1 3 1
12 James Wilson (Jr) 4.20 0 1 1 1 1
22 RJ Philps (Sr) 1
23 Jarett Ollar (Sr) 12.60 0 0 1 0
Pitching – Firth
# Athlete Name ERA W L APP GS CG SO SV NH PG
Team Totals 0.00 1 0 1 0
3 Nathan Park 0.00 1 0 1 1 0
4 Burton Park 0.00 0 0 1 0
Challis-Mackay – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 12 12 8 5 2
12 James Wilson (Jr) 3.1 3 4 2 4 1
22 RJ Philps (Sr) .1 0 0 0 0 0
23 Jarett Ollar (Sr) 3.1 9 8 6 1 1
Firth – Pitching
# Athlete Name IP H R ER BB K
Team Totals 7 2 0 0 6 8
3 Nathan Park 6.1 2 0 0 6 8
4 Burton Park .2 0 0 0 0 0
Stats provided by Game Changer
Game Changer: www.gamechanger.com