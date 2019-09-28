FIRTH – The Firth Cougars have been close to breaking out in this first year of football under new head coach Jordan Bartlett. You can now mark that one off of the list of things to get done as his young team blasted the Ririe Bulldogs by the lopsided score of 54-0 Friday night.
It wasn’t the defense, although the team did force numerous turnovers in the game, and it wasn’t the offense, who put up 54 points, and it wasn’t the special teams, although they did pin the Bulldogs deep into their own territory on a number of occasions. It was a total team effort.
“These kids have believed us all season long, that they were a good team,” Bartlett said. “Tonight, they put it all together and came up with a big win.”
The Cougars had faced a very tough opening set of games, scheduling West Side, Soda Springs, Snake River and South Fremont in succession, losing three of those games, but they were in every game.
They might have lost to West Side by 10 points, but they had their chances to win that game on opening night. West Side is ranked second in the state.
They were in the game with Snake River until two fourth quarter turnovers resulted in a nine-point loss to a team that has been ranked all season long.
They were down by one and driving when a pick six gave the South Fremont Cougars an eight-point lead. They ended up losing that game by two points and felt they should have won. Those three teams are 9-3 on the season and all are ranked or close to being ranked heading into play this Friday night.
With quarterback Jace Erickson, running back Cannon Carpenter and running back Sam Park all having big nights, the Cougars scored just about every way that they could offensively and the Bulldogs just had no answer for what the Cougars were doing.
And the defense, what do you say about a defense that has pitched two shutouts on the year, but take your hat off to them because they hustle, they scramble and they cover each other’s mistakes with big plays and that is what makes for a winning team and that is what the Cougars are at this stage of the season, a good and soon to be winning team.
Next up for Firth will be a contest against Salmon on the road next Friday. They will carry a 2-3 record into that contest, but will have a 1-0 record in conference play. The game will feature a 7 p.m. kickoff.