RIRIE – The Firth Lady Cougars have struggled all season to try and return to the form that brought the school its second state 2A volleyball championship a year ago.
They have had to incorporate a number of new players and head coach Elda Park claims that some of her best players are freshmen and sophomores. It always takes time to build back a championship team as the Cougars have found out.
For the most part this year, they have taken care of business within the conference with one exception and that is when they have faced the West Jefferson Lady Panthers, who earned the top seed in the tournament by virtue of their two wins over Firth during the regular season.
Firth started things off with a tough match against North Fremont, who earlier in the day had beaten host Ririe.
Firth won the first set, but had to rally in the fourth and fifth sets to claim the match over the Lady Huskies in Tuesday afternoon play. Set scores were 25-12, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14 and 15-7 to set up another rematch with West Jefferson.
The previous match against the Lady Panthers a couple of weeks ago at the West Jefferson gym saw a nail-biter as the two teams went to a fifth set before the Lady Panthers could overcome the spunky and feisty Lady Cougars.
It would be interesting to see how this match would unfold on Tuesday night.
It turned out to be another tight, five-set match between the two schools, but once again, the Lady Panthers would prevail, downing the Lady Cougars by a 3-2 final score.
That sent the Lady Cougars to the elimination side of the bracket, where they will wait for the winner between Ririe and North Fremont for a chance to earn another shot at the Lady Panthers for the berth at the state championships and a chance to defend their state title from a year ago.