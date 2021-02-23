FIRTH – It was the semifinal game of the District 6/Nuclear Conference tournament between the Firth Cougars and the Salmon Savages. Win and you move on to play the undefeated and top-ranked team in Idaho in the North Fremont Huskies and a chance at a berth at the state boys’ basketball championship next week in Boise. Lose and the season is over, time to get ready for track or baseball or rodeo and then graduation.
The Savages have given Firth trouble over the years, especially with their guard play from Blazen Burgess and their three forward look from Dillon Pilkerton, Colton Kirby, and Caden Caywood.
It had all the makings of a classic game between the two teams and that is what the fans were about to get.
From the initial tip-off, Firth attacked the basket while Salmon was relying on the three-point shot to keep the game close and close it was. The end of the first quarter pretty much summed up the way the game was going to go as the two teams would end up tied at 11 points each.
The game was just that close, although the Cougars did open up with a 6-0 run. It didn’t matter since the Savages came to play and a pair of three-point baskets later, the two teams were tied and it wouldn’t be the last time they would be all even during the course of the game.
The second quarter was more of the same, although the Savages were able to speed the game up and it was beneficial to the Savages’ game plan of a faster paced tempo and their run and gun style of play.
Up and down the teams went for a second eight-minute stretch of play and as things closed in on the halftime break, the Cougars were able to pull ahead, albeit slightly, as they closed out the half with a short lead at 29-25. This one was turning into a dandy and there were still two more quarters to go in the game.
Aggressive defense was the name of the game and the second half brought more of the same as the teams returned to the court.
The student sections were involved and the Salmon crew was vociferous in their support of the Savages and the Firth group was just as loud and maybe even more involved in lending their support for the Cougars. Back and forth the students went, just as the teams were going back and forth on the floor.
The aggressive defense began to take its toll on the Savages, and the close play was getting the team into foul trouble. First Dillon Pilkerton went to the bench with four fouls, followed a short time later by Hunter Bingham, and the Cougars began to inch away, but only slightly.
When the buzzer sounded ending the third period, it was 48-42 in favor of the Cougars.
The fourth period was when Salmon star Blazen Burgess began to get involved. He had been held in check, but when he hit a three-pointer, the Salmon fan section erupted. He had closed the gap to a single point and the Cougars were on notice that the Savages weren’t going anywhere, at least not until the end of the game.
Firth is not without its stars either. Jaxon Howell came alive with a three-pointer of his own, followed quickly by a close in bucket from Taedyn Jacobsen and then a pair of free throws from Howell and the Cougars had pushed the lead back out to a comfort zone.
The game was far from over and even though the Savages tried on several occasions to pull closer, the Cougars were able to withstand every challenge and as the clock wound down, the Cougars were taking advantage of trips to the free throw line and getting the ball inside to Taedyn Jacobsen, Austin Jacobsen, and Kamren Longhurst and the lead began to grow at the same time.
Soon the Cougars had an 11-point lead and the final seconds were winding off the clock. The game was won, the re-match with North Fremont was secured and the Cougars’ season was still alive and moving forward to a berth at the state tournament.
The final score ended up at Firth 63 and Salmon 52, but it was closer than that for the majority of the contest, as it should be when a pair of teams are fighting for a chance to play for a state title.
Firth moved on to a Wednesday game with North Fremont in Ashton with play set to begin at 7 p.m.
FIRTH 63, SALMON 52
Salmon 11 14 17 10 — 52
Firth 11 18 19 15 — 63
Salmon (52): Hunter Bingham 5, Blazen Burgess 8, Dillon Pilkerton 12, Colton Kirby 17, Caden Caywood 10
Firth (63): Kyle Jacobsen 6, Jaxon Howell 16, Angel Arriaga 2, Cooper Leslie 3, Austin Jacobsen 13, Taedyn Jacobsen 12, Kamren Longhurst 6, Athan Blonquist 3