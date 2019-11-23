FIRTH – Playing their third game in the first four days of the season didn’t slow the Firth Lady Cougars down as they welcomed the West Side Pirates to town on Friday evening.
The Cougars showed that they were ready for basketball to begin and the recent state championship in volleyball is all but a fleeting memory as they simply picked up where they left off on Wednesday when they handled 3A South Fremont with apparent ease in a 10-point win, 60-50.
Friday, it was the usual set of players that dominated the inside as Hailey Gee scored 14 points and Kiley Mecham chipped in with 10 more and the Cougars cruised to a win over West Side by a final of 47-21. The Lady Cougars even rested the starters for the entire fourth quarter of play after opening up a 47-15 lead after three periods of play.
“You never know how three games in four days will affect a team, but we handled things very well,” head coach Sharla Cook said. “Our rebounding was very good tonight and we were able to get the ball into the hands of our scorers where they could put the ball in the basket and that is always a key to how we play basketball.”
Hailey Barker proved to be the trigger for the Lady Cougars’ offense as first she found Hailey Gee open on the low blocks for an easy bucket, then went to the opposite side of the lane where Kiley Mecham was the recipient of a pass that found her wide open and then Barker got the ball to a cutting Cassi Robbins as she drove to hoop for a third easy shot.
All you had to do was press rewind on your recorder and then repeat and you found the formula for the success of the Lady Cougars’ offense.
That passing game opened up things from the outside and that is where Megan Jolley and Barker took things into their own hands.
First Jolley would hit a long-range three and then Barker followed suit and just like that, the Lady Cougars were able to extend the lead from 12-6 at the end of the first quarter, to 30-12 by halftime.
From there it was simply a practice session for the Lady Cougars as they cruised to a 47-15 lead at the end of three periods and the starters were done for the night.
“We played really good defense tonight and that triggered some opportunities for us to get some easy baskets,” Cook said. “When Kiley Mecham plays with the confidence she has the past two games and Cassi Robbins does what she does, it really opens up our offense like it did tonight.”
The Lady Cougars will be in action next on Tuesday, when they they will welcome Teton to town for their second game against a 3A school this season. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 pm in the Firth High School gymnasium.
West Side 6 6 3 6 — 21
Firth 12 18 17 0 — 47
West Side — Madalyn Barzee 3, Timberly Dean 2, Shayla Love 2, Kenlee Nance 2, Jocie Phillips 7, Alaina Telford 3, Kajsia Fuller 2.
Firth — Cassi Robbins 6, Jocelyn Jensen 1, Hailey Gee 14, Kiley Mecham 10, Nicole McKinnon 2, Megan Jolley 5, Hailey Barker 9.