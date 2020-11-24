FIRTH – The Firth Lady Cougars opened their home schedule Friday night and chose to honor their seniors in the process.
Yes, it was only the second game of the season and Firth was choosing to have a Senior Night for their five seniors in the midst of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and what may or may not transpire in the coming weeks.
Firth began by honoring #1, Cassi Robbins and her parents Quinn and Kelli Robbins, next up was #11, Kylie Mecham and her parents Jason and Angela Mecham, then came #14, Nicole McKinnon and her parents David and Joy McKinnon, followed by #15 Megan Jolley and her parents Blaine and Tonya Jolley, and then #20, Hailey Barker and her parents David and Daina Barker.
The Lady Cougars then went out and slayed the Lady Dragons of Malad by the final of 44-28.
The Lady Cougars used their superior quickness and the inside game provided by Kylie Mecham to keep the Lady Dragons off balance for the majority of the game.
Adding to the dilemma for the Lady Dragons was the fact that they got into foul trouble by chasing the Lady Cougars around the floor.
Using a good outside game coupled with the inside game of Kiley Mecham, the Lady Cougars were never really in danger of losing the game, despite a late run by Malad.
The game followed a loss earlier in the week by Firth when they went on the road to Aberdeen and were handled by a quick Lady Tiger team and the adjustments made between games were very noticeable to the fans in attendance.
The Lady Cougars also got some great bench play as Brooklyn Clayson, Bridget Leslie, Rylee Nielson, Mallory Ericson, and Dayton Folkman all came in at one time or another and gave coach Sharla Cook some valuable minutes on the floor while she rested the starters.
Defense carried the Lady Cougars as they were able to force numerous turnovers in the contest and kept the Lady Dragons off balance for the majority of the game.
The five seniors all had a hand in the victory, led by Kylie Mecham, who scored 13 points, Nicole McKinnon added 8 points, Megan Jolley had 7 points, Hailey Barker would add 9 points and Cassi Robbins had a point and played some great defense.