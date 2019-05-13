FIRTH – The Firth Basketball Team Camp for 2019 will be held May 20-23.
Under the direction of seven-time state champion basketball coach Scott Adams, the camp will be open to players from the ninth through 12th grade (the grade you will be enrolled in during the fall semester of 2019).
The times being offered are: 4:15–6:15 p.m for 11th and 12th grades, 6:15-8:15 p.m. for ninth and 10th grades
The cost is only $50 (check made payable to the Firth Boys Basketball). The money pays for tournaments and mid-week games.
All fundamentals will be touched upon such as defense, shooting, passing, dribbling, offensive skills, etc. The offensive and defensive schemes of the basketball program will be taught to each player, getting them ready for summer tournaments as well as the next season. Five-on-five games will be played every day.
Further information and an entry blank may be obtained at Firth High School or from coach Adams. Call (208) 757-3802 for more information.