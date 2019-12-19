FIRTH – The Lady Cougars of Firth have been sailing along under the radar for the past several weeks, since they opened the season with a 3-3 record.
They have won four straight games, including the game on Wednesday night when they opened the Nuclear Conference season with a win over West Jefferson by the final score of 37-33.
It was a typical game between two teams that battle tooth and nail with each other every time they play and entered the second half tied at 16.
That is when the Lady Cougars began to edge out to a lead and and the Panthers were forced to foul to try and get back into the game late in the fourth quarter.
“I think both teams played pretty good defense, although we were a little tight to open the game,” Firth head coach Sharla Cook said. “The second half was more about us gaining control and then making our free throws down the stretch.”
Both teams were playing the game very close to the vest throughout and it was some clutch shooting by Megan Jolley that pushed the Lady Cougars to the lead.
Lacey Dalling had 12 points to lead West Jefferson (4-4, 0-1), which plays Friday at Ririe. Megan Jolley had 11 points to lead Firth (7-3, 1-0), which plays today at Salmon as both teams continue on with Nuclear Conference play.
FIRTH 37, WEST JEFFERSON 33
West Jefferson 4 12 7 10—33
Firth 3 13 11 10—37
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 9, Saige Moss 2, Lacey Dalling 12, Tya Neville 2, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 8, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 3, Kiley Mecham 8, Nicole McKinnon 1, Megan Jolley 11, Hailey Barker 2.